COLUMBIA CITY — Isaac Marshall Harris, 3-year-old son of Scott and Catrina (Smith) Harris, born on Feb. 3, 2018, passed away peacefully at Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
A happy and boisterous toddler, he loved to bang on the drums and listen to music. His contagious smile would brighten the spirits of those around him, and playtime with his older brother, Zane, was always a favorite activity. He will be missed but never forgotten.
Additional surviving family are paternal grandmother, Deb (Tom) Goodrich, of Albion; maternal grandmother, Marsha Smith, of Convoy, Ohio; aunts, Nikki M. Harris, of Columbia City, Sonda (Dean) Young, of Andrews and Crystal Smith, of VanWert, Ohio; and an uncle, Jason Smith, of Convoy, Ohio.
The funeral service was held at 3 p.m., on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Smith & Son Funeral Home in Columbia City.
Burial was at South Park Cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to Riley Hospital for Children or Visually Impaired Preschool Services.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
