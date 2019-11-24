Judy Vanderford and Jen Smith, nominated by Diane Dadisman
“Judy and Jen have hearts of gold. They go out of their way to help others and share kindness. After a recent bad fall, a 90-year-old gentleman was not able to get out to McDonald’s for his morning coffee and a breakfast sandwich. Judy went every day for two weeks and got the man his breakfast and delivered it to his home, and helped with anything else the man needed while she was there. Despite her busy schedule with her family, she takes the time to provide transportation to doctor appointments, therapy and treatments for four local residents. Jen Smith offers support with these appointments by making sure walkers, wheelchairs and oxygen tanks and any other items are there and ready to meet the people’s needs. Judy and Jen go the extra mile, they always have a smile, kind word and bring sunshine into the lives of others from the community,” Dadisman wrote.
Cheryl Stalter, nominated by Pastor Lin Wilson
“Cheryl Stalter has touched many hearts, especially the hearts of children. A retired elementary school teacher, her gifts and love for children did not end at retirement. Nearly 10 years ago she saw a need to help children who had limited access to nutritious food over the weekends. Together with the pastor, Pastor Lois Cannon, she researched and laid the groundwork for the weekend nutrition program known as Boomerang Backpacks. As of 2019, approximately 150 children at Northern Heights and Little Turtle schools receive a bag of nutritious groceries every Friday of the school year, thanks to Cheryl’s efforts. Five years ago, Cheryl was instrumental in restoring the former Lord’s Acre Festival at Etna church to raise funds for Boomerang Backpacks. The funds raised from the festival have allowed the food program to continue, with the ability to add many more children in need. She accomplished this work while caring for her husband who recently passed away. He required constant custodial care, and her devotion and excellent care for him never waned. Cheryl’s additional volunteer activities include managing a food pantry at Etna church for more than 20 years, leading children and youth activities at Etna church, and teaching a weekly Bible study at The Oaks nursing home. Cheryl Stalter is a wonderful example of selfless devotion and most deserving of a Heart of Gold recognition,” Wilson wrote.
Donata Sturgill, nominated by Tom Hartzell
“Donata has generously given of herself to benefit the community of Columbia City. She has faithfully supported the Whitley County Farmers Market for the past few years. She now is the co-manager of the hospitality tent, devoting her time to serving the market and its vendors and customers every other Saturday from May through October. Donata has built strong relationships with many of the vendors and regular customers. Until this year, she was a dedicated employee of Passages, where she excelled at supporting individuals with special needs in our community. She would even set up a booth at the Farmers Market on the weeks that she was not working the Hospitality Tent to sell the pieces of art created by Passages clients. I am exceedingly grateful to have Donata in our community,” Hartzell wrote.
Carole Terkula, nominated by Jane Mitchell
“There are many individuals who “Do Their Job” while now and then individuals come along who ‘DO THEIR JOB.’ What do the ‘caps’ mean? It describes a person who does all that is required in an efficient, professional way (like many others) but does it all from the Heart and truly makes the world a Brighter Place. Carole Terkula is an “all-in-capital-letters” worker. While the duties of her position as a deaconess is about service to others, her genuine love, compassion and concern for people gives her work a special Golden Touch — she goes above and beyond in all she does always with the wellbeing of the other person as her guidepost. There is a wide scope to her job responsibilities — assistant to the pastor, event planning, jail ministry, inmate aftercare, one-on-one counseling, youth group projects including mission trips, hospital/nursing home visitations, grant writing, seminary and community presentations, and mentoring youth. All of her work is done thoroughly and with genuine kindness. Once projects are done, Carole continues her connections by monitoring and listening-her door and heart is always open for giving guidance and assistance. Her visitations to hospitals and shut-ins are not a dash in and out-she is there for the patient and supportive of multiple family needs-sometimes for hours. Her heart leads her to stay,” Mitchell wrote.
Melanie Thornsberry, Jill Elkins on behalf of Lori Hudson and Miranda McConnell
Elkins wrote, “Melanie, my sister’s guardian angel, my hero, where do I even begin? When they say ‘it takes a village,’ it’s true. Melanie is the manager of the group home where my sister resides. Her ‘village’ of caregivers is a direct reflection on the heart of gold that Melanie has. She never fails to update me on Lori’s progress or send me a fun picture of her, just because. I think she can read minds, among her other awesome characteristics, because in times when I miss Lori or worry or wonder, I get a group photo from a vacation or a swimming pool, or the grocery store as she is riding in a new cart, and that reminds me of what blessings Melanie and her staff are. I would like to ‘return’ some love to Melanie and nominate her for the Heart of Gold Award.”
McConnell wrote, “From tying her client’s shoes to assisting with feedings and a million other things large and small, Melanie has shown what it means to have a heart of gold. When tragedy struck people I care about last year, I watched Melanie step in and take care of a family member who needed to move into a Passages home due to the life changes that were happening. What comfort and relief she brought in a time of overwhelming grief and sadness. She really goes far beyond what is required of her position and does everything with compassion. While I don’t get to see my sweet Lori as much as I used to, I know that she is loved and in good hands. Melanie is an angel on earth.”
Laura Tucker, nominated by Christy Phend
“Laura Tucker not only has a heart of gold, but she has the biggest heart I’ve ever encountered. For the past 2.5 years, Laura has been a big part of BABE of Whitley County, and a huge blessing to the moms and babies BABE serves. Her passion is fueled by her own, first-hand, struggles as a new mom. She feels that her purpose is to help other moms who may be experiencing similar challenges issues. She tries to speak to every new mom who comes through the door, not just about their beautiful new baby, but about the mom’s own mental health. Unfortunately, a big misconception is how happy all new moms should be with their new babies, but that’s not always the case. Laura lets the moms know that it’s okay to speak up if they feel sad, scared, or lonely. Laura knows that sometimes the most helpful thing she can do for new moms to be present. Because of Laura’s efforts, many moms have found hope in dark times. When Laura isn’t building relationships with the moms and families at BABE, she is often going the extra mile for her own friends and church family. She is quick to make a meal for anyone going through hardships, she helps with the backpack program at church that provides weekend meals to hungry kids, and will always help anyone in need. Even when that means putting her own needs really far down on her priority list,” Phend wrote.
Beth Stricker, nominated by Sarah Johnson
“I’ve worked with Beth since the beginning of 2019 and have always found her to be kind, hardworking and selfless in her role as a hospice volunteer at Visiting Nurse. Beth’s compassion to work with people at the end of their life’s journey is one example of the great work she’s done for our nonprofit organization. Beth is a true team player, as evidenced by the fact of all the roles she has taken on with us here at Visiting Nurse. She has accepted one-on-one companion visits for people who are close to her home. Her most important role is being a part of is our Watchful Passage program. This program’s purpose is to provide the support and physical presence that patients and families need during a loved one’s final hours. Beth has sat bedside to these patients without a second thought. It takes a unique, strong and loving person to be a Hospice Volunteer. It is a call to serve others that most people would not answer. I couldn’t think of another person more deserving of this honor than Beth, which is why I’m pleased to nominate her for the Heart of Gold Award,” Johnson wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.