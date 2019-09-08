Aug. 24
6 traffic stops
4 special patrol details
2 vehicle lockouts
00:02 Property damage crash, 500 block of South Line Street
01:39 Assist another agency, S.R. 205 at Dowell Road
05:57 Suspicious person, 200 block of East Jackson Street
08:41 Property damage crash, Armstrong Drive at U.S. 30
09:38 Property damage crash, Armstrong Drive at U.S. 30
10:50 Ordinance violation, Plaza Drive at Line Street
12:06 Property damage crash, 300 block of North Line Street
12:43 Property damage crash, 500 block of North Main Street
13:07 Suspicious vehicle, 200 block of West Claie
13:15 Repossession, 400 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
19:40 Drug complaint, 300 block of South Towerview Drive
21:21 Child safety, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
22:06 Fireworks complaint, 500 block of North Shore Court
Aug. 25
38 traffic stops
5 assist other agencies
5 special patrol details
01:01 Driving complaint, U.S. 30 at Lincolnway
01:49 Suspicious vehicle, 200 block of East Market Street
06:57 Alarm business, BP North Line Street
11:01 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
12:10 Vehicle lockout on North Chestnutwood Lane
12:16 Fight, 300 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
12:34 Unsecure premises, 800 block of South Sommerset Trail
12:42 Recovered property, 400 block of North Main Street
16:10 Harassment/intimidation, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
17:10 Civil matter, 600 block of West Market Street
18:31 Property damage crash, 500 block of East Jackson Street
21:05 Repossession, 200 block of North Columbia Parkway
Aug. 26
32 traffic stops
6 special patrol details
2 assist other agencies
08:43 Suspicious activity, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
11:46 Welfare check, 1600 block of West Westgate Avenue
12:22 Transport, 1500 block of East Winona Avenue
14:24 VIN inspection, 1800 block of East Widman Road
15:17 Vehicle lockout, 500 block of North Main Street
17:41 Theft/shoplifting, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
18:06 Recovered property, 500 block of North Main Street
19:55 Animal running at large, 400 block of South Arrowhead Court
20:22 Criminal mischief, 200 block of South Whitley Street
Aug. 27
8 traffic stops
6 special patrol details
2 VIN inspections
2 vehicle lockouts
05:28 Assault, 700 block of West Connexion Way
08:07 Recovered property, 700 block of North Opportunity Drive
08:47 Driving complaint, Main and Van Buren streets
10:14 Fight, 100 block of West Van Buren Street
10:22 Juvenile investigation, 700 block of North S.R. 9
12:49 Abandoned vehicle, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive
15:27 Child safety, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive
16:26 Warrant service on West Lincolnway
16:52 Suspicious activity, 300 block of East Blue Bird Drive
19:38 Property damage crash at North and Chauncey streets
21:28 Citizen assist, 300 block of South Elm Street
Aug. 28
9 traffic stops
5 assist other agencies
4 special patrol details
3 VIN inspections
01:34 Suspicious vehicle, 500 block of West Connexion Way
03:23 Verbal disturbance, 300 block of South Elm Street
06:59 Theft, 400 block of North Elm Street
09:46 Vehicle lockout, 300 block of North Oak Street
11:23 Welfare check, 900 block of East Van Buren Street
11:45 Other crimes, 300 block of West Jefferson Street
12:02 Welfare check, 900 block of East Van Buren Street
12:17 Animal complaint at Madison and Ellsworth streets
13:01 Property damage crash, 500 block of North Main Street
13:15 Suspicious vehicle, 100 block of East Chicago Street
15:50 Alarm, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive
15:51 Criminal mischief, 400 block of North Walnut Street
16:19 Juvenile investigation, 700 block of North Burke Street
16:47 Citizen assist, 300 block of North Chauncey Street
16:59 Driving complaint, Main Street at U.S. 30
17:16 Citizen assist, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
18:18 Theft/shoplifting, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
18:33 Child safety, 200 block of South Walnut Street
20:00 Protective order violation, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
20:06 Suspicious person, 200 block of West Walker Way
20:49 Suspicious activity, 200 West Frontage Road
21:26 Disabled vehicle, U.S. 30 at S.R. 9
21:32 Suspicious vehicle, 300 block of East Blue Bird Drive
Aug. 29
15 traffic stops
6 special patrol details
4 vehicle lockouts
2 assist other agencies
01:00 Mental subject, 600 block of South Elm Street
10:15 Disabled vehicle, U.S. 30 at Wolf Road
10:17 911 hang up, 100 block of North Walnut Street
11:45 Golf cart inspection at City Hall
12:06 Theft from a vehicle, 300 block of South Elm Street
15:00 Harassment/intimidation, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
17:03 Unwanted party, 500 block of East Jackson Street
17:45 Property damage crash, 100 block of West Frontage Road
18:28 Property damage crash, 600 block of North Whitley Street
20:59 Property damage crash, 600 block of West Business 30
21:37 Unwanted party, 800 block of East Denzil Drive
Aug. 30
22 traffic stops
5 special patrol details
4 disabled vehicles
00:28 Assist another agency, 400 block of South Main Street
01:32 Suspicious person, 400 block of South Oak Street
10:03 Personal injury crash, 300 block of North Main Street
12:38 Criminal mischief, 300 block of South Elm Street
13:35 VIN inspection at City Hall
14:18 Driving complaint at U.S. 30 and C.R. 500E
16:21 Theft/drive off from Kroger Fuel
18:28 Citizen assist, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
21:13 Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of East Ellsworth Street
21:15 Fireworks complaint at Cambridge Drive and Burke Street
21:34 Burglary, 300 block of South Elm Street
22:39 Suspicious activity, 500 block of North Line Street
Aug. 31
29 traffic stops
4 special patrol details
3 vehicle lockouts
3 driving complaints
2 assist other agencies
01:11 Suspicious activity, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
08:51 Mental subject, 500 block of North Line Street
13:47 Theft/shoplifting, 500 block of West Plaza Drive
16:12 Domestic disturbance on East Earl Avenue
16:26 Theft/shoplifting, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
17:21 Welfare check, 1500 block of West Westgate Avenue
20:50 Golf cart inspection, 100 block of North Chestnut Wood Lane
21:00 Fireworks complaint on Linda Lane
Sept. 1
13 traffic stops
5 special patrol details
3 vehicle lockouts
3 assist other agencies
02:48 Fight/disturbance, 700 block of North Burke Street
10:54 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of North Chauncey Street
11:32 Ordinance violation at S.R. 9 and Countryside Drive
15:12 Disabled vehicle, U.S. 30 at Wolf Road
15:50 Animal, 700 block of South Kirkwood Court
16:10 Welfare check, 100 block of North Hilltop Drive
17:07 Theft/shoplifting, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
17:24 Child safety, 500 block of West Ellsworth Street
18:16 Drug complaint at Elm and Ellsworth streets
20:38 Golf cart inspection, 2000 block of East Bob White Lane
21:22 Drug complaint, 500 block of West Ellsworth Street
Sept. 2
19 traffic stops
5 special patrol details
3 assist other agencies
2 ordinance violations
02:51 Noise complaint, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
08:36 Protective order violation, 500 block of South Douglas Avenue
09:14 Animal running at large, 800 block of South Sommerset Trail
10:16 Disabled vehicle, U.S. 30 at S.R. 205
11:24 Parking violation, 1700 block of East Ravenwood Lane
11:40 Welfare check, 700 block of North Browning Street
11:47 Funeral detail at Smith & Sons
12:53 Animal running at large, 300 block of West Weston Drive
13:10 VIN inspection, 800 block of North Carlyle Street
13:13 Public warning test at City Hall
14:27 Domestic disturbance, 500 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
15:13 Animal, 100 block of East Ellsworth Street
15:23 Welfare check, 1800 block of East Inverness Circle
17:16 Suspicious vehicle, 800 block of South Sommerset Trail
18:13 Verbal disturbance, 1800 block of East Inverness Circle
19:08 Vehicle lockout, 600 block of West Old Trail Road
23:54 Suspicious vehicle, 500 block of North Line Street
Sept. 3
18 traffic stops
6 special patrol details
3 vehicle lockouts
2 disabled vehicles
2 assist other agencies
2 traffic hazards
2 citizen assists
07:51 Property damage crash, Line Street at U.S. 30
08:30 Animal running at large, Graber Court at Hanna Street
11:19 Driving complaint, U.S. 30 at Lincolnway
13:00 Warrant service on North Walnut Street
13:15 Animal complaint, 100 block of North Main Street
14:08 VIN inspection at JLS Auto
15:59 Unwanted party, 200 block of East Hanna Street
16:40 Lost property, 100 block of East Chicago Street
17:16 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of East Ellsworth Street
18:18 Ordinance violation at Ravenwood Lane and Brookside Trail
18:21 Theft, 100 block of West Tidewater Trail
18:29 Domestic disturbance, 700 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
19:19 Domestic disturbance, 500 block of South Douglas Avenue
19:28 Domestic disturbance at Whitley and Van Buren streets
Sept. 4
15 traffic stops
4 special patrol details
2 vehicle lockouts
2 ordinance violations
00:17 Unsecure premises, 600 block of West Van Orsdoll Avenue
00:43 K9 assist, U.S. 30 at Main Street
00:58 Suspicious activity, 1200 block of West Depoy Drive
02:41 Animal complaint, 600 block of West Old Trail Road
07:11 Disabled vehicle at Countryside Drive and S.R. 9
10:10 Domestic disturbance, 700 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
11:53 VIN inspection, 200 block of East Chicago Street
12:05 Warrant service on North Walnut Street
12:28 Welfare check, 300 block of North Elm Street
13:30 Welfare check, 400 block of South Oak Street
15:07 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Columbia Parkway
18:16 Dangerous animal, 600 block of North Hurstland Court
19:43 Warrant service on North Walnut Street
Sept. 5
12 traffic stops
4 special patrol details
3 assist other agencies
2 disabled vehicles
02:21 Unwanted party, 200 block of North Washington Street
07:45 Property damage crash, U.S. 30 at S.R. 9
08:05 Other crimes, 300 block of South Towerview Drive
10:27 Ordinance violation, 400 block of East Swihart Street
11:50 Juvenile, 600 block of North Whitley Street
11:53 Vehicle lockout, 100 block of West Market Street
14:07 VIN inspection, 300 block of North Main Street
16:37 Theft, 500 block of West Van Buren Street
19:37 Property damage crash, 300 block of South Main Street
20:11 Suspicious activity, 400 block of North Elm Street
20:20 Animal, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive
20:55 Child safety, 700 block of North S.R. 9
21:14 Theft/shoplifting, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
22:51 Mental subject, Park Terrace Boulevard
