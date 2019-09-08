Aug. 24

6 traffic stops

4 special patrol details

2 vehicle lockouts

00:02 Property damage crash, 500 block of South Line Street

01:39 Assist another agency, S.R. 205 at Dowell Road

05:57 Suspicious person, 200 block of East Jackson Street

08:41 Property damage crash, Armstrong Drive at U.S. 30

09:38 Property damage crash, Armstrong Drive at U.S. 30

10:50 Ordinance violation, Plaza Drive at Line Street

12:06 Property damage crash, 300 block of North Line Street

12:43 Property damage crash, 500 block of North Main Street

13:07 Suspicious vehicle, 200 block of West Claie

13:15 Repossession, 400 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

19:40 Drug complaint, 300 block of South Towerview Drive

21:21 Child safety, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

22:06 Fireworks complaint, 500 block of North Shore Court

Aug. 25

38 traffic stops

5 assist other agencies

5 special patrol details

01:01 Driving complaint, U.S. 30 at Lincolnway

01:49 Suspicious vehicle, 200 block of East Market Street

06:57 Alarm business, BP North Line Street

11:01 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

12:10 Vehicle lockout on North Chestnutwood Lane

12:16 Fight, 300 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

12:34 Unsecure premises, 800 block of South Sommerset Trail

12:42 Recovered property, 400 block of North Main Street

16:10 Harassment/intimidation, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

17:10 Civil matter, 600 block of West Market Street

18:31 Property damage crash, 500 block of East Jackson Street

21:05 Repossession, 200 block of North Columbia Parkway

Aug. 26

32 traffic stops

6 special patrol details

2 assist other agencies

08:43 Suspicious activity, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

11:46 Welfare check, 1600 block of West Westgate Avenue

12:22 Transport, 1500 block of East Winona Avenue

14:24 VIN inspection, 1800 block of East Widman Road

15:17 Vehicle lockout, 500 block of North Main Street

17:41 Theft/shoplifting, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

18:06 Recovered property, 500 block of North Main Street

19:55 Animal running at large, 400 block of South Arrowhead Court

20:22 Criminal mischief, 200 block of South Whitley Street

Aug. 27

8 traffic stops

6 special patrol details

2 VIN inspections

2 vehicle lockouts

05:28 Assault, 700 block of West Connexion Way

08:07 Recovered property, 700 block of North Opportunity Drive

08:47 Driving complaint, Main and Van Buren streets

10:14 Fight, 100 block of West Van Buren Street

10:22 Juvenile investigation, 700 block of North S.R. 9

12:49 Abandoned vehicle, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive

15:27 Child safety, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive

16:26 Warrant service on West Lincolnway

16:52 Suspicious activity, 300 block of East Blue Bird Drive

19:38 Property damage crash at North and Chauncey streets

21:28 Citizen assist, 300 block of South Elm Street

Aug. 28

9 traffic stops

5 assist other agencies

4 special patrol details

3 VIN inspections

01:34 Suspicious vehicle, 500 block of West Connexion Way

03:23 Verbal disturbance, 300 block of South Elm Street

06:59 Theft, 400 block of North Elm Street

09:46 Vehicle lockout, 300 block of North Oak Street

11:23 Welfare check, 900 block of East Van Buren Street

11:45 Other crimes, 300 block of West Jefferson Street

12:02 Welfare check, 900 block of East Van Buren Street

12:17 Animal complaint at Madison and Ellsworth streets

13:01 Property damage crash, 500 block of North Main Street

13:15 Suspicious vehicle, 100 block of East Chicago Street

15:50 Alarm, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive

15:51 Criminal mischief, 400 block of North Walnut Street

16:19 Juvenile investigation, 700 block of North Burke Street

16:47 Citizen assist, 300 block of North Chauncey Street

16:59 Driving complaint, Main Street at U.S. 30

17:16 Citizen assist, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

18:18 Theft/shoplifting, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

18:33 Child safety, 200 block of South Walnut Street

20:00 Protective order violation, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

20:06 Suspicious person, 200 block of West Walker Way

20:49 Suspicious activity, 200 West Frontage Road

21:26 Disabled vehicle, U.S. 30 at S.R. 9

21:32 Suspicious vehicle, 300 block of East Blue Bird Drive

Aug. 29

15 traffic stops

6 special patrol details

4 vehicle lockouts

2 assist other agencies

01:00 Mental subject, 600 block of South Elm Street

10:15 Disabled vehicle, U.S. 30 at Wolf Road

10:17 911 hang up, 100 block of North Walnut Street

11:45 Golf cart inspection at City Hall

12:06 Theft from a vehicle, 300 block of South Elm Street

15:00 Harassment/intimidation, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

17:03 Unwanted party, 500 block of East Jackson Street

17:45 Property damage crash, 100 block of West Frontage Road

18:28 Property damage crash, 600 block of North Whitley Street

20:59 Property damage crash, 600 block of West Business 30

21:37 Unwanted party, 800 block of East Denzil Drive

Aug. 30

22 traffic stops

5 special patrol details

4 disabled vehicles

00:28 Assist another agency, 400 block of South Main Street

01:32 Suspicious person, 400 block of South Oak Street

10:03 Personal injury crash, 300 block of North Main Street

12:38 Criminal mischief, 300 block of South Elm Street

13:35 VIN inspection at City Hall

14:18 Driving complaint at U.S. 30 and C.R. 500E

16:21 Theft/drive off from Kroger Fuel

18:28 Citizen assist, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

21:13 Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of East Ellsworth Street

21:15 Fireworks complaint at Cambridge Drive and Burke Street

21:34 Burglary, 300 block of South Elm Street

22:39 Suspicious activity, 500 block of North Line Street

Aug. 31

29 traffic stops

4 special patrol details

3 vehicle lockouts

3 driving complaints

2 assist other agencies

01:11 Suspicious activity, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

08:51 Mental subject, 500 block of North Line Street

13:47 Theft/shoplifting, 500 block of West Plaza Drive

16:12 Domestic disturbance on East Earl Avenue

16:26 Theft/shoplifting, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

17:21 Welfare check, 1500 block of West Westgate Avenue

20:50 Golf cart inspection, 100 block of North Chestnut Wood Lane

21:00 Fireworks complaint on Linda Lane

Sept. 1

13 traffic stops

5 special patrol details

3 vehicle lockouts

3 assist other agencies

02:48 Fight/disturbance, 700 block of North Burke Street

10:54 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of North Chauncey Street

11:32 Ordinance violation at S.R. 9 and Countryside Drive

15:12 Disabled vehicle, U.S. 30 at Wolf Road

15:50 Animal, 700 block of South Kirkwood Court

16:10 Welfare check, 100 block of North Hilltop Drive

17:07 Theft/shoplifting, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

17:24 Child safety, 500 block of West Ellsworth Street

18:16 Drug complaint at Elm and Ellsworth streets

20:38 Golf cart inspection, 2000 block of East Bob White Lane

21:22 Drug complaint, 500 block of West Ellsworth Street

Sept. 2

19 traffic stops

5 special patrol details

3 assist other agencies

2 ordinance violations

02:51 Noise complaint, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

08:36 Protective order violation, 500 block of South Douglas Avenue

09:14 Animal running at large, 800 block of South Sommerset Trail

10:16 Disabled vehicle, U.S. 30 at S.R. 205

11:24 Parking violation, 1700 block of East Ravenwood Lane

11:40 Welfare check, 700 block of North Browning Street

11:47 Funeral detail at Smith & Sons

12:53 Animal running at large, 300 block of West Weston Drive

13:10 VIN inspection, 800 block of North Carlyle Street

13:13 Public warning test at City Hall

14:27 Domestic disturbance, 500 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

15:13 Animal, 100 block of East Ellsworth Street

15:23 Welfare check, 1800 block of East Inverness Circle

17:16 Suspicious vehicle, 800 block of South Sommerset Trail

18:13 Verbal disturbance, 1800 block of East Inverness Circle

19:08 Vehicle lockout, 600 block of West Old Trail Road

23:54 Suspicious vehicle, 500 block of North Line Street

Sept. 3

18 traffic stops

6 special patrol details

3 vehicle lockouts

2 disabled vehicles

2 assist other agencies

2 traffic hazards

2 citizen assists

07:51 Property damage crash, Line Street at U.S. 30

08:30 Animal running at large, Graber Court at Hanna Street

11:19 Driving complaint, U.S. 30 at Lincolnway

13:00 Warrant service on North Walnut Street

13:15 Animal complaint, 100 block of North Main Street

14:08 VIN inspection at JLS Auto

15:59 Unwanted party, 200 block of East Hanna Street

16:40 Lost property, 100 block of East Chicago Street

17:16 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of East Ellsworth Street

18:18 Ordinance violation at Ravenwood Lane and Brookside Trail

18:21 Theft, 100 block of West Tidewater Trail

18:29 Domestic disturbance, 700 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

19:19 Domestic disturbance, 500 block of South Douglas Avenue

19:28 Domestic disturbance at Whitley and Van Buren streets

Sept. 4

15 traffic stops

4 special patrol details

2 vehicle lockouts

2 ordinance violations

00:17 Unsecure premises, 600 block of West Van Orsdoll Avenue

00:43 K9 assist, U.S. 30 at Main Street

00:58 Suspicious activity, 1200 block of West Depoy Drive

02:41 Animal complaint, 600 block of West Old Trail Road

07:11 Disabled vehicle at Countryside Drive and S.R. 9

10:10 Domestic disturbance, 700 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

11:53 VIN inspection, 200 block of East Chicago Street

12:05 Warrant service on North Walnut Street

12:28 Welfare check, 300 block of North Elm Street

13:30 Welfare check, 400 block of South Oak Street

15:07 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Columbia Parkway

18:16 Dangerous animal, 600 block of North Hurstland Court

19:43 Warrant service on North Walnut Street

Sept. 5

12 traffic stops

4 special patrol details

3 assist other agencies

2 disabled vehicles

02:21 Unwanted party, 200 block of North Washington Street

07:45 Property damage crash, U.S. 30 at S.R. 9

08:05 Other crimes, 300 block of South Towerview Drive

10:27 Ordinance violation, 400 block of East Swihart Street

11:50 Juvenile, 600 block of North Whitley Street

11:53 Vehicle lockout, 100 block of West Market Street

14:07 VIN inspection, 300 block of North Main Street

16:37 Theft, 500 block of West Van Buren Street

19:37 Property damage crash, 300 block of South Main Street

20:11 Suspicious activity, 400 block of North Elm Street

20:20 Animal, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive

20:55 Child safety, 700 block of North S.R. 9

21:14 Theft/shoplifting, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

22:51 Mental subject, Park Terrace Boulevard

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.