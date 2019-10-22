LIGONIER — Columbia City’s boys cross country team put four runners in the top 20 finishers at the West Noble Invitational in Ligonier on Saturday, securing fifth place overall and the opportunity for the team to advance to the New Haven Semi-State this Saturday.
Landon Wakeman (16:19) placed sixth, Nicholas Mills (16:38) placed 15th and Nathan Mills (16:47) placed 17th to lead the Eagles’ efforts. Austin Hall took 48th, Jack Mills 61st, Zachary Pletcher 75th and Bryce Taylor was 78th.
Seth Mills, the team’s usual No. 5 runner, was unable to participate Saturday due to an illness. He is expected to return this Saturday for the semi-state.
At semi-state, the top 6 teams and top 10 individuals will qualify for the state finals in Terre Haute on Nov. 2.
The girls had three individuals participate in the regional. Lillie Oddou took 29th and Jaslyn Cook placed 32nd to qualify for semi-state.
Jasmine Early ended her cross country season with a 66th-place finish.
Churubusco’s boys and one girl cross country runners also competed at the West Noble Regional on Saturday.
The boys placed ninth overall, and Katie Graft represented the girls with a 63rd-place finish.
Eli Lantz paced the boys, placing 41st with a time of 17:25.3. Sam Keily took 53rd, followed by Levi Skinner in 60th, Shawn Prater in 79th, Kyle Brandt in 88th and Cody Graft in 90th.
Concordia won the boys race with a score of 36. Churubusco netted 253 points.
Carroll won the girls race with 34 points.
The semi-state is at 1 p.m. at The Plex near Purdue Fort Wayne, hosted by New Haven High School.
