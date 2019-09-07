DECATUR — A swarming defense that held host Bellmont to only five first downs and 120 yards total offense gave Columbia City’s quick strike offense consistently good field position to operate from.
The Eagle offense took advantage, putting up seven first half scores to pound the Braves 44-0, moving to 3-0 on the season.
Columbia City dominated almost every aspect of the contest, especially in the first half. The Eagle defense repeatedly stopped Bellmont’s offense, forcing seven first half punts — and blocking one of those. The Eagles’ offense benefited from the defensive efficiency, starting drives inside the Bellmont 30-yard line six times in the first half.
After forcing one of those punts on the first Bellmont possession, the Eagles marched down the field. A possible Eagle touchdown pass to Michael Sievers from quarterback Gregory Bolt was called off when Sievers was ruled to have been out of the back of the end zone. Two plays later, a Bolt pass from the Bellmont 18-yard line was tipped and intercepted.
The Braves could only gain a single yard and Columbia City began its second possession on the Bellmont 28 after a short punt and Eagle return. Five plays into the drive, Bolt hit Sievers on a look-in pass from six yards out for Columbia City’s first score. The Garrett Klefeker point-after kick was good, making the score 7-0 with 4:30 left in the first quarter.
Columbia City’s defense forced another Bellmont punt and the Eagles’ quick score offense responded on the first play from scrimmage when Bolt connected with Sievers for a 42-yard touchdown strike, putting Columbia City up 14-0 with 2:12 left in the first.
The defense stepped up again, forcing and recovering a Bellmont fumble on the Braves’ first play from scrimmage, handing the ball back to the offense at the Braves’ 18-yard line. Klefeker gave Columbia City its third score in just over two minutes when he connected on a 33-yard field goal with 2:12 left in the first, giving Columbia City a 17-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Following a Bellmont punt early in the second quarter, Columbia City, thanks to a solid return by T.J. Bedwell, took over on the Braves’ 15-yard line. The Eagles scored on the first play from scrimmage when Bolt completed a 15-yard pass to junior Garrett Geiger for a score. The point-after kick was blocked, leaving the Columbia City lead at 23-0 with 8:48 left in the second quarter.
On the next Bellmont possession, the Eagle defense again came up big, blocking the Bellmont punt and recovering it on the Braves’ 30. On the fourth play of the drive, the Bolt-Sievers combination posted its third touchdown pass and catch, this one from eight yards out to put Columbia City up 30-0 with 6:35 left in the first half.
A short pooch kick on the ensuing kick-off by the Eagles was recovered by Columbia City on the Bellmont 29. A pass interference penalty on Bellmont gave Columbia City a first down at the 18, and two plays later Kieran Gilles scored on a twisting diving run from nine yards out to put the visiting Eagles up 37-0 with 5:25 left in the first half.
Bellmont strung together its best offensive series, advancing to the Columbia City 43 before being forced to punt. Columbia City started from its own 22-yard line, its worst starting field position of the first half. On the first play from scrimmage, Michael Sievers showed that he could score on the run as well, going 78 yards on an end run for the score with 3:00 left in the half to put Columbia City up 44-0.
The Eagles received the second half kick-off and T.J. Bedwell returned it for an apparent touchdown, but it was called back for an illegal block penalty. Columbia City, now playing its reserves, started from its own 16 and stayed on the ground. Columbia City’s Abe Barrera carried for eight of the Eagles’ 11 plays as Columbia City moved all the way down to the Bellmont three-yard line before the drive stalled on a fourth-and-goal. With a running clock, and a defense that completed the shutout, Columbia City took the 44-0 win to move to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the Northeast Eight Conference.
“It’s good to start 3-0,” Columbia City head coach Brett Fox said. “We told our guys that it’s been since 2011 since we were 3-0. We had a shot my first year. We were 2-0, played Bellmont, and lost the game, so we talked to our kids about maintaining the intensity and being focused.”
“I’m just really happy about how our guys played,” continued Fox. “I wished we had been able to punch in the one in the second half, but everybody came out ready to play in the second half and stayed focused on getting the shutout.”
Columbia City will put its perfect record on the line next week when the Eagles travel to Huntington North for a Northeast 8 conference game with the Vikings.
