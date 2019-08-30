COLUMBIA CITY — Columbia City’s football team put on a good show for a large crowd of fans and returning alumni at Friday night’s home opener against Central Noble, winning 35-8.
The Eagles invited all CCHS football and cheerleader alumni to the game, recognizing them through various events in the evening. Also in attendance was the Columbia City Fire Department and several tailgaters — the Eagles had great community support.
“I love a community that’s willing to show support to its kids,” Columbia City head coach Brett Fox said. “I’m so happy to be a part of a community that’s like that.”
Fox added to the excitement with a surprise just minutes before the game. The coach gave the players brand new black uniforms — fitting for “black out” night, the student section’s theme.
“Our guys were pretty pumped,” Fox said. “I’ve had those black jerseys in my PE office since March.
“I told them they we were getting them black socks for the game. That was true, but that wasn’t the only thing we had.” And for those fans who are wondering, Fox clarified that the team will still have its maroon jerseys and will wear both.
The game was nearly a shutout for Columbia City, as Central Noble was scoreless until the final minute.
The Cougars struggled to get in an offensive groove, eventually persevering to get on the scoreboard with one minute left in the game after putting together a strong drive at the end of the contest.
Cougar quarterback Sawyer Yoder found Preston Diffendarfter in the end zone for a 28-yard touchdown pass. After a Columbia City encroachment penalty during the extra point attempt, the Cougars were successful in the two-point conversion with a carry by Trevor Dunn.
Central Noble was added to the Eagles’ schedule this year, and Cougar Coach Trevor Tipton knew his 2A Cougars would have their work cut out for them against a Class 4A school.
“It was a good experience to play that caliber team,” Tipton said.
“Let’s face it, Columbia City is a pretty good ball team. It’ll make us stronger going into conference play.”
Columbia City opened the game with a touchdown about one minute into the game — a 55-yard passing play from Greg Bolt to Michael Sievers.
The Eagles scored again with 9:37 to go on the second quarter, another pass from Bolt, this time to T.J. Bedwell for a 4-yard TD.
Columbia City ran up a four-touchdown lead before halftime, with Bolt finding Sievers again for a 10-yard touchdown pass, and Bolt scoring another one himself on a one-yard carry.
The Eagles finished off their scoring barrage with a 20-yard pass from Bolt to Keiran Gilles with 7:51 left in the third quarter. The score held at 35-0 until the Cougars’ touchdown with a minute to play.
Columbia City amassed 415 total yards of offense, including 264 in the air.
Central Noble compiled 191 offensive yards, including 137 on the ground.
Cougar Kyle Bolinger led the Cougars with 49 rushing yards in 10 carries. Dunn added 39 yards on three carries.
Columbia City’s Max Bedwell ran for 89 yards on nine attempts and Abe Barrera had 37 yards on seven carries.
Tipton noted several players as being standouts of Friday night’s game, including Yoder, Austin McCullough and Darin Jackson.
“They never step off the field,” Tipton said. “Getting into the third and fourth quarters, it’s tough — we just have to press on.”
Fox hopes to continue to keep Central Noble on the Eagles’ schedule after losing Whitko — another nearby team.
“Having someone this close like Central Noble that traveled so well is really cool,” Fox said. “It would have been awesome to play them last year. They had a really good team and have had good ones in the past. They’re really young and we have a lot of guys out there who are 2- and 3-year starters.”
Columbia City begins Northeast 8 Conference play at Bellmont this Friday, looking to have its first 3-0 start since 2011. The last time the Eagles started with a 2-0 record was 2014.
