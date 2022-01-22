GARRETT — Columbia City’s wrestling team rallied from a huge deficit to take the lead, but lost in the final match of the night to host Garrett Wednesday.
The Railroaders prevailed 40-36.
The Eagles trailed 33-6 after Garrett’s Jack O’Connor pinned his opponent at 195 pounds.
Columbia City reeled off victories in the next five matches — all by pinfall — to take a 36-33 lead.
Junior Chance Geiger started the momentum swing when he pinned Garrett’s Sam Ross in 1 minute, 57 seconds at 220 pounds. Ian Clifford needed just 17 seconds to pin Garrett’s Marcellus McCormack at 285.
Carter Krouse (106) won by pin at 1:47. Jayden English (113) added a pin in 1:11 and Aidan Sanderson (120) capped the run with a fall at 1:10.
Jacob Acres and Garrett’s Tanner McMain staged a good battle at 126 pounds.
Acres scored a first-period takedown and McMain had an escape. In the second, McMain began on defense and gained an escape.
In the third, Acres started on defense and took the lead with an escape, but McMain got the takedown for a 4-3 win.
In the final match of the night, Garrett’s Hayden Williams led 4-0 after the first and 8-0 after the second on two takedowns and a pair of two-point near-falls.
Williams added an escape and a takedown in the third for an 11-0 major decision, giving the Railroaders the 40-36 win.
The Eagles’ Alan Maggard opened the night with a 3:43 pin at 138 pounds.
In reserve action, Andrew Winterrowd (126) pinned Garrett’s David Hammond in 3:09.
Nathan Miller (145) was pinned in 3:04 by Garrett’s Thomas Porter. Lake Moon (160) was pinned in 1:03 by Garrett’s Nate Wells.
Garrett 40, Columbia City 36
138 — Maggard (CC) 3:43 pin over Nusbaum (GR). 145 — B.Baker (GR) 1:30 pin over Herron (CC). 152 — Leech (GR) 4-2 OT dec. over Reed (CC). 160 — Colburn (GR) by injury default over Driver (CC). 170 — Badger (GR) 5:28 pin over Goree (CC). 182 — Gibson (GR) 3:43 pin over Hodges (CC). 195 — O’Connor (GR) 2:51 pin over Parke (CC). 220 — Geiger (CC) 1:57 pin over Ross (GR). 285 — Clifford (CC) :17 pin over McCormack (GR). 106 — Krouse (CC) 1:47 pin over K.Baker. 113 — Jayden English (CC) 1:11 pin over Jones (GR). 120 — Sanderson (CC) 1:10 pin over Gomez (GR). 126 — McMain (GR) 4-3 dec. over Acres (CC). 132 — Williams (GR) 11-0 maj. dec. over Jarrett English (CC).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.