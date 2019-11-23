COLUMBIA CITY — Whitley County is filled with giving people who truly have hearts of gold.
Several of those individuals were honored last week at the Community Foundation of Whitley County’s annual Heart of Gold Awards and Annual Meeting, hosted at the Eagle’s Nest Event Center.
Forty-one individuals were honored with Heart of Gold Awards.
Among the recipients was a Churubusco couple that received special recognition and the ability to direct a monetary donation to the organization of its choice.
Tom and Crystal Waggoner are leaders for Churubusco Cub Scout Park 3081 — Tom as a pack leader and Crystal as a den leader. They were nominated for the award by Michelle Love.
“They are passionate and giving of their time and talent, and work hard to make each and every Scout feel included and special,” Love wrote in her nomination letter.
Love continued:
“In our busy society, we’ve seen many longtime organizations like the Scouts, Key Club and 4-H all struggle since adults are stretched thin and cannot devote the time and effort needed to see these activities flourish. It means a lot to me that they do what others are not willing or cannot do — and that is to lead in an admirable way that makes them true role models. Preparing educating and engaging activities each week for the dens and making sure the full pack has experiences at their fingertips is a lot of work, but they come to meetings with a huge smiles on their faces and encouraging words for all.
“Because of their commitment in just one year, we saw a huge increase in enrollment—adding over a dozen new Scouts to the pack. This adds more responsibility and more work but they didn’t shy away. They have a love for Scouting and the lessons learned via the program. They know there are youth struggling and adding Scouts to their weekly routine gives them structure and teaches them life lessons they might not learn at home. I’m happy to call Tom and Crystal friends and have been blessed to get to know them via Scouts. I feel like they truly have Hearts of Gold.”
The Waggoners helped to rejuvenate the Churubusco-area Cub Scouts program about six years ago and they have fallen in love with the organization and the local children involved.
“We have a lot of kids now,” Tom said. “I love them all. They bring a lot of joy to us.”
The couple was surprised to receive the award, and said they couldn’t do what they’ve done without the help of others.
“It’s been a lot of work. It definitely wasn’t all us,” Crystal said.
The Waggoners encourage all to join Scouts, where children can learn responsibility, new skills, teamwork.
“There’s lots of leadership possibilities, too,” Tom said.
Tom gives up two weeks of his own vacation time to take the boys to camps.
“I love every second of it,” Tom said.
The Waggoner’s don’t plan on going anywhere any time soon, and hope to continue to lead the pack for as long as they’re able.
Shawn Ellis was nominated by Cassie and Rhonda Jones for her work at Mission 25.
"We have watched Shawn's passion and care for each person who comes through the facility," the nomination letter wrote. "She goes above and beyond the expectations of her position and stops at nothing to make sure each person feels loved and is provided the resources they need to succeed."
Ellis took on her role at Mission 25 in 2017, working to "save" an organization that was struggling from the loss of key grants.
"In two years she has made amazing efforts to make Mission 25 a respected and successful community partner. She uses her creativity and innovative thinking to further the mission of her organization by focusing not only on those living in the Mission 25 facility, but to any Whitley County resident in need," the Jonses said in their nomination letter. "
No project is too large for Shawn to take on, whether it is helping children and families in impoverished areas of Whitley County to prevent them from losing their homes and provide her services to those recently released from jail to ease their transition back into the community. She champions every client and hurting person she comes across and works tirelessly to make this community an even better place to live."
Ellis was also selected to direct a donation to the organization of her choice.
The stylists and staff at Brook & Co were nominated by Sandra Kohut.
Vickie Coyle, Cassi Gest, Madison Hansen, Maggee Lee, Megan Leedy, Maddie Lehman, Kim Longberry, Katelyn Lower, Brook Meinika, Laurisa Reher, Megan Saggers, Mary Lou Vault and Bill Vault were nominated for offering free haircuts at Northern Heights Elementary School for the past four years.
"Haircuts are sometimes at the bottom of the list after all the school supplies and clothes are bought," Kohut wrote in her nomination letter. "It is a wonderful thing to see the student so happy, confident, and just ready to start the year when they feel and look so good."
This year, the company gave more than 100 complimentary haircuts.
"Brook and her team give freely and joyfully of their time to do this for the students in our community," Kohut wrote.
Rob Marr nominated Pam Wolfe for her hard work at Concord Cemetery in Smith Township, which had been in a state of disrepair for “decades.”
Concord Cemetery is one of the earliest cemeteries in the county, with 160 people buried there since 1836 — including eight Civil War veterans.
From the day Wolfe first saw the condition of the cemetery, she was drawn to make a difference.
She drew support from individual volunteers, community organizations and local businesses to establish the Friends of Concord Cemetery — and the restoration began.
“Coordinating volunteer days, raising funds for professional repair, and utilizing social media, she tirelessly pulled weeds and worked countless hours talking to all that would listen to transform this sleepy, deteriorated site,” Marr wrote in his nomination letter. “With a Heart of Gold and the determination of a bulldog, Pam has returned Concord Cemetery to its respected place and helped make Whitley County a better place.”
Mike and Stepheni Clifford were nominated by Diane Dadisman for helping others in their neighborhood.
"When lawns need mowing, they are right there to help and thin if the neighbor's mower needs to be fixed, they do that for them, too," Dadisman wrote. "Recently, a neighbor needed help moving and had very little time to get the job done. Mike and Stepheni were there to help. Mike and Stepheni give themselves to help others in the community.
Lucy Draper was nominated by Jacie Bishop for her longtime service to the Whitley County 4-H program.
"The mission of 4-H is engaging youth to reach their fullest potential while advancing the field of youth development, Bishop said. "It has the initial letter 'H' four times to support its emblem of head, heart, hands and health. Lucy is the perfect example of those four words." Draper has been the Whitley County 4-H Busters' Leader and as the Whitley County Sewing and Fashion Revue Project Leader for more than 30 years. "Her hours of service cannot be counted," Bishop said. "She has impacted the lives of so many youth (and adults) in Whitley County by planning and conducting activities and events, and developing and maintaining educational programs. She embodies kindness and love and it shows in her passion for 4-H and the youth it serves."
Ann Fahl, nominated by John Bellam
"Ann has poured herself into the downtown revitalization the past several years. She has tirelessly worked to make downtown Columbia City a great place for our citizens to go and enjoy the great work our local businesses do. From 'First Fridays,' where our neighbors can go to enjoy various vendors, to events and fun. Ann has worked so hard — often at the expense of her own business getting her time — to make sure new businesses and even the buildings and the whole downtown experience is top-notch. Our whole downtown has received such a boost from her efforts and it all comes from the heart of gold she displays for our great city," Bellam wrote.
Amy Hicks, nominated by Cassie & Rhonda Jones
"Amy Hicks has been a member of the South Whitley Community for her entire life and has always been one of the first members of the community to help anyone in need. Whether it is baking pies and cookies for Whitko High School fundraisers to help struggling families or making sure her students at the Rainbow Preschool have the tools they need to succeed, Amy's focus is always on helping others. Her generosity and devotion to her community was vividly displayed over the past four months as Amy was struggling with health issues yet she barely missed a beat. She was a key volunteer for the South Whitley Fall Festival Fundraiser and Rainbow Preschool's Kiddie Parade only days after surgery and continued to volunteer for South Whitley and Whitko Booster Club events throughout the summer while still coping with her own related health issues. While most would reduce their volunteering during a similar situation, she continued to put others before herself and did not miss any of fundraising events. Recently, she spent hours baking pies and cookies and volunteering as a server at the Cleveland Township Volunteer Fire Department chili fundraiser to support the West family who recently suffered from a home explosion. Amy seeks out those in need and makes sure they feel loved and supported. She is an amazing friend and support system to our community," the Joneses wrote.
Bob and Linda Hoffman, nominated by Emily Gage
"I am writing to honor two of the most selfless people I know. Upon taking my position as Community Cat Coordinator at H.O.P.E. for Animals, I was fortunate enough to meet this industrious duo in animal advocacy. Bob and Linda have donated funded and volunteered their time to the Whitley County Humane Society and the Allen County SPCA. They are huge advocates for trap, neuter, return programs, which focus on spaying, neutering and vaccinating feral and stray cats to control the population. They have funded many community cat spay/neuter surgeries and even offered transportation of the cats to our clinic from Whitley County. This is not only improving the lives of the cats but also the kind people who are caring for the cats but can’t afford to do the right thing by having them sterilized. This must have been an enormous relief for those people who desperately needed a helping hand! They coordinated supplies and volunteers to construct over 200 shelters for outdoor cats. If this weren’t enough, they offer up their home to innumerable foster cats and rescues. Their support has changed the lives of countless animals and humans for the better. They are a power couple with hearts of gold," Gage wrote.
Patti Holler, nominated by Arielle Holler
"I nominate my mother-in-law Patti Holler, for her dedication serving One Community in South Whitley. She spends some days of the week shopping for food and preparing it to feed our community’s seniors, she then helps serve them. Throughout the year she helps with different events raising money for One Community. I happened to stop in one day as she was serving them and everyone was so happy. I think taking care of our seniors is one of the most important things. She and my father-in-law attend Passages art auction and purchase numerous paintings every year. Sometimes she will find art supplies to donate to Passages. They also provide a scholarship to Manchester University students each year. Patti has taken our boys to pick toys out at Walmart to donate to Toys For Tots and has taught all of us the importance to give back to the community and help those in need. I hope someday I can be as selfless and giving as Patti and raise our boys to follow in her footsteps. I hope she knows her giving heart does not go unnoticed!" Arielle Holler wrote.
Bob and Linda LeFever, nominated by Becky Salaway, Whitley County Council on Aging
"It is an honor to nominate Bob and Linda LeFever for the Heart of Gold Award. After retirement, Bob and Linda set their sights on ways to contribute to their community and the people who helped build it. We were fortunate to have them choose our agency as one of the places to volunteer. For the past 10 years, they have been a valuable asset to the Whitley County Council on Aging, serving as advocates for those in need of supplemental food. Bob and Linda have assisted in building up our food pantry by driving to Community Harvest Food Bank in Fort Wayne for food items. For many years they have delivered Senior Pack supplemental food bags to homebound seniors all over the county twice a month. For them it’s not just about delivering the bags, with Bob and Linda it’s about investing in the people. They get to know each person, learn about their family and even their pets, often bringing food for the pets as well! This quality time makes a difference in the lives of these homebound seniors, turning a lonely day into a day of shared smiles with friends. Every year, they volunteer during our Senior Health Fair doing whatever it takes to help make things run smoothly and successfully. They both most assuredly share their golden hearts, wealth of energy, giving spirits, and zest for fun with everyone they encounter," Salaway wrote.
John Lefever and George Schrumpf, nominated by Cassie and Rhonda Jones
"We are nominating John and George for their amazing work on the Next Level Whitley County project. Both men have seen the issues facing Whitley County residents and have researched and championed the therapeutic community model in our community. They have spent hours networking and connecting businesses, lawmakers and educational institutions to transform a seemingly wild idea into a viable solution to improve lives and increase the county’s available labor force. Their work to put the empty building at Whitko Community Schools to use with vocational training and dual college credits will not only serve the purpose of helping to train individuals to reenter the workforce but will also help the school system better serve its students. When you talk to these men about the program, the conversation is not "if" it will happen, but "when" and "how." Their devotion and passion for constant improvement in our community are exceptional and their ability to bring people together toward common goals is inspiring. John's and George's work to tackle difficult community problems and ability to gracefully skirt any obstacles that arise in their goals, make them great candidates for a Heart of Gold Award," the Joneses wrote.
Lynn Myers, nominated by Abbi Carroll
"Lynn retired from the post office a few years ago and wanted to stay busy. She came to the Humane Society with the intention of helping with the day-to-day operations but it turned into much more. Initially, she came in once or twice a week and did anything we asked. Dishes, laundry, socializing animals ... Lynn wanted to help and she was good at it! Her duties quickly multiplied and she took on other things including adoption events, assisting with the auction and other fundraisers, she even became a regular dog walker every Wednesday, rain or shine. She gives the dogs the exercise and enrichment they need. She even recruited a friend to come and volunteer with us, Cindy, another great asset to our team. Lynn has taken on a lot of responsibilities and never tells us 'no' and we are very grateful for the time she donates to our organization," Carroll wrote.
Deanna Shoup, nominated by Ashley Davis and Teresa Wilhelm
"We met Deena in August of 2017. She was enrolling her great-niece into Head Start. She is guardian to her great-niece and nephew. She gave up full-time employment to parent her now full-time children. While her great-niece attended Head Start, Deena served as our Policy Council Representative to the Brightpoint Head Start Policy Council. During those two years, she assisted other families with transportation and childcare, including overnight and even full weekends. She volunteered and assisted at the Head Start site in many ways, even covering the custodian and food service positions when they were absent. This year, even though she has no children in Head Start, she continues to do all those things. She also has cared for a child while his mother was in crisis and has taken them in while they are homeless. She does this despite having personal struggles of her own. She says she has had a good life and a lot of people have helped her. Now it’s time for her to serve others!" the nominees wrote.
Jamie Shull, nominated by Cindy Zollinger
"What goes around comes around, right? Many years ago skinny little Jamie Hart was a student in my fourth-grade class. Eight years ago, Jamie's daughter, Katelyn Shull, was a student in my fourth-grade class. That year Jamie Shull became a volunteer in my classroom putting Friday folders together for the 24 students in my class each week. When her daughter moved on to fifth grade, Jamie continued as a volunteer in my room. For six more years, she came to my classroom every Thursday afternoon to volunteer her time. On Fridays, she raced in after her shift at work and put the class Friday folders together. When I broke the news to Jamie that I was retiring in June of 2019, she was sad until I told her I had found a teacher that needed her service for 2019-2020. However, one teacher wasn't enough. This year she spends one morning doing clerical chores for second grade, one morning doing clerical chores for fifth grade, one afternoon making copies for fourth grade, and one afternoon putting Friday folders together for a fourth-grade teacher. I was apparently holding her back! Jamie adores her volunteer job always charging into the room for her assignment and smiling broadly when the challenge is great. Jamie Shull has a Heart of Gold that beats strongly each and every day," Zollinger wrote.
Sandy Slone, nominated by Cindy Zollinger
As I reviewed the suggested areas that might qualify a person as a Heart of Gold nominee, it was difficult to find one that Sandy Slone doesn't fit. At Parkview Whitley Hospital where she volunteers, she routinely helps senior citizens. She is an integral part of the Salvation Army which certainly helps disadvantaged persons. Sandy is not involved in name only. She chairs the nutty fundraiser selling the goodies to friends and family and then tabulates all the collections and handles the ordering for the Whitley County chapter. Acres Land Trust protects the environment and Sandy is part of that program. Sandy is a Friend of the Peabody Public Library. That group certainly improves the quality of education and provides cultural opportunities through the efforts they make in fundraising for the library. But I know Sandy best because of her long years of work with the Whitley County Literacy Council. She has been and continues to tutor so I believe that qualifies as initiative in the quality of education category. Many students of the Council seek its services to advance their job opportunities. She has led the council as president for many years. Thank you, Sandy, for being such a role model for volunteerism in Whitley County!" Zollinger wrote.
