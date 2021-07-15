Melvin E. Reeg, 73, co-owner of Reeg Motor Sales, Columbia City, Indiana, died at 11:36 p.m., Saturday, July 10, 2021, at his Fort Wayne home. He had been in declining health.
Arrangements are with Smith and Sons Funeral Home in Columbia City.
Updated: July 14, 2021 @ 11:45 pm
