WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail.
Akeem A. Muhammad, 27, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Sept. 6 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with two counts failure to appear.
Brandon Reamer, 20, of Mentone, was arrested Sept. 6, charged with driving while suspended prior.
Benjamin K. Vanvynckt, 36, of Albion, was arrested Sept. 7 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with habitual traffic violator D/F, OWI second and OWI per se.
Bradley M. Poor, 25, of Columbia City, was arrested Sept. 7 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with reckless driving.
Lamont E. Williams, 24, of South Bend, was arrested Sept. 7 by the Indiana State Police, charged with disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, cocaine, a narcotic drug, a controlled substance, dealing marijuana, a Schedule 1,2,3 controlled substance, and two charges dealing cocaine or narcotic.
Ryan T. Wilson Jr., 18, of South Bend, was arrested Sept. 7 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of cocaine, a narcotic drug, and two counts dealing cocaine or a narcotic.
Dejuan N. Cotton, 37, of South Bend, was arrested Sept. 7 by the Indiana State Police, charged with operating while never licensed, possession of marijuana, cocaine, a narcotic drug, OWI per se — controlled substance and two counts dealing cocaine or narcotic.
Marc A. Serros, 30, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Sept. 8 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Timothy N. Teegarden, 42, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, was arrested Sept. 8 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Brooke J. Whitaker, 19, of Pierceton, was arrested Sept. 8 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with minor in possession of alcohol, OWI and OWI per se.
Dawn R. Jennings, 41, of Albion, was arrested Sept. 9, charged with conversion and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Daniel J. Shipley, 42, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Sept. 10 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with domestic battery and intimidation.
Tamara R. Cook, 60, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Sept. 11 by the Indiana State Police, charged with OWI controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Andrew J. West, 31, of Pierceton, was arrested Sept. 11 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with two counts probation violation.
Cal M. Himelick, 31, of South Whitley, was arrested Sept. 11 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Justin H. Egner, 32, of Columbia City, was arrested Sept. 11 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
James E. Rouse, 52, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Sept. 11 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of marijuana.
Rex T. Slusher, 28, of Pierceton, was arrested Sept. 12 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with disorderly conduct.
Guillermo Leocadio, 29, of Chicago, was arrested Sept. 12 by the Indiana State Police, charged with operating while never licensed.
Tyrell Crumedy, 27, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Sept. 12 by the Indiana State Police, charged with driving while suspended and operating while never licensed.
Samantha L. Tolson, 23, of Warren, was arrested Sept. 13 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with conversion.
Royce W. Nightenhelser, 45, of Huntington, was arrested Sept. 13 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with contempt of court.
Summer L. Garcia, 21, of South Whitley, was arrested Sept. 13 by the South Whitley Police Department, charged with theft.
Bryce W. Kelly, 20, of Warren, was arrested Sept. 13 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with conversion.
Bryan D. Noland, 36, of Columbia City, was arrested Sept. 13, charged with probation violation.
Gunn E. Hoon, 47, of Albion, was arrested Sept. 14 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI endangering a person and OWI per se.
Paige M. Lortie, 46, of Columbia City, was arrested Sept. 15 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Derek E. Kohut, 35, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Sept. 15, charged with three counts of failure to comply.
Darek M. Hart, 27, of Indiana, was arrested Sept. 16 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with invasion of privacy.
Shelbey L. Mcclellan, 25, of Columbia City, was arrested Sept. 16 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with neglect of a dependent.
Justin L. Weber, 44, of LaOtto, was arrested Sept. 16 by the Churubusco Police Department, charged with driving while suspended (A misdemeanor).
Danielle N. Freeman, 35, of Pierceton, was arrested Sept. 16 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with driving while suspended (A misdemeanor) and leaving the scene of a property damage crash/attended vehicle.
Eddy E. Bonilla, 21, of Leesburg, was arrested Sept. 17 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
John A. Whitehead, 49, of Columbia City, was arrested Sept. 17 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Eric D. Watkins, 52, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Sept. 17 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Jillian S. Lyles, 27, of Chicago, was arrested Sept. 18 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with reckless driving and neglect of a dependent.
Ali B. Brown, 20, of Albion was arrested Sept. 18 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with conversion and minor in possession of alcohol.
Gabriella L. Steele, 19, of Albion, was arrested Sept. 18 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with conversion and minor in possession of alcohol.
Timothy A. Dilley, 56, of Syracuse, was arrested Sept. 19 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with theft and possession of methamphetamine.
Tasha M. Bruce, 26, of Topeka, was arrested Sept. 19 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with auto theft, counterfeiting and check fraud.
Denalius C. Ratcliff, 21, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Sept. 19 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to comply.
Daniel L. Swafford, 27, of Akron, was arrested Sept. 20 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with driving while suspended prior possession of hypodermic needles, a controlled substance and marijuana.
Deborah J. Popovich, 66, of Columbia City, was arrested Sept. 20 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI neglect of a dependent and OWI per se.
John E. Wallace, 18, of Indiana, was arrested Sept. 20 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with failure to register as a sex/violent offender.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.