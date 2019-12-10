COLUMBIA CITY — Columbia City High School will be recognizing all who played at the Donald S. Weeks Gymnasium in its final season of use.
This basketball season will be the last for the gym, which has been home to hundreds of basketball players over the past several decades.
The gym will be raised with the school next year, as Whitley County Consolidated Schools will be opening its new Columbia City High School for the 2020-2021 school year next August.
An alumni night has been planned for girls basketball on Dec. 13 at halftime of Columbia City’s game against Norwell.
For the boys, the special recognition will be held Dec. 27 in the Eagles’ game against Northwood.
The school is located at 600 N. Whitley St., Columbia City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.