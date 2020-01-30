GARRETT — Points were tough to come by in a Jan. 22 match between top 5 ranked wrestling teams.
The Garrett Railroaders, ranked second in Class 2A according to the Jan. 8 IndianaMat.com poll, celebrated senior night with a 34-18 win over the Columbia City Eagles, ranked fourth in Class 2A.
Many of those wrestlers could meet again Saturday in the Carroll Sectional.
Garrett ended the regular season at 17-3 in dual meets. Columbia City is 18-5 in all matches.
There were just two pins on the night, and both went Garrett’s way.
Chandler Shearer (126 pounds) pinned the Eagles’ Isaiah Litherland in 3 minutes, 2 seconds. That gave Garrett a 22-7 lead.
Later, Mason Custer (160) pinned Columbia City’s Gavin Hyser in 4:39, clinching the match for the Railroaders.
After the Eagles’ Alton Mullinax (182) won the first varsity match of the night by 21-7 major decision, Garrett’s Seth VanWagner (195) answered with a major decision of his own, beating Columbia City’s Sebastian Rose 12-0.
Cole Bergman (220), Nolan Hathaway (285), Hayden Brady (106) and Colton Weimer (113) added wins by decision, giving Garrett a 16-4 lead.
The Eagles’ Austin Dunnock defeated Garrett’s Keegan McComb (120) by 10-4 decision before Shearer’s pin.
The teams traded decisions after that, with the Eagles’ Jarrett Forrester (132) beating Garrett’s Kane McCormack 3-2 and Garrett’s Braydon Baker (138) a 5-3 winner over Hunter Maggard.
Columbia City’s Ryan Sheets (145) was a 17-1 technical fall winner over Tim DePew, and Carter Wireman’s 7-5 overtime win over Garrett’s Kolin Cope at 152 pounds closed the gap to 25-18.
Following Custer’s decisive win, Garrett’s Clayton Fielden (170) ended the night with a 7-4 win over Jackson Pettigrew.
In reserve action, Lathan Huntley (132), Josh Miner (132), Jacob Acres (132), Jordan Driver (138), Tanner Reed (152), Devin Wirick (152), Nathan Hodges (160) and Jack Maley (220) won matches for Columbia City.
Garrett 34, Columbia City 18
182 — Mullinox (CC) wins by 21-7 maj. dec. over Merriman (G). 195 — VanWagner (G) wins by 12-0 maj. dec. over Rose (CC). 220 — Bergman (G) wins by 3-0 dec. over Clifford (CC). 285 — Hathaway (G) wins by 6-0 dec. over Hinen (CC). 106 — Brady (G) wins by 7-2 dec. over Sanderson (CC). 113 — Weimer (G) wins by 12-5 dec. over A.Maggard (CC). 120 — Dunnuck (CC) wins by 10-4 dec. over McComb (G). 126 — Shearer (G) wins by 3:02 pin over Litherland (CC). 132 — Forrester (CC) wins by 3-2 dec. over McCormack (G). 138 — Baker (G) wins by 5-3 dec. over H.Maggard (CC). 145 — Sheets (CC) wins by 17-1 tech. fall over DePew (G). 152 — Wireman (CC) wins 7-5 OT dec. over Cope (G). 160 — Custer (G) wins by 4:39 pin over Hyser (CC). 170 — Fielden (G) wins by 7-4 dec. over Pettigrew (CC).
Reserve
132 — Huntley (CC) wins by 3:28 pin over Conley (G). 132 — Miner (CC) wins by 1:59 pin over Smurr (G). 132 — Acres (CC) wins by 1:55 pin over Montoya (G). 138 — Driver (CC) wins by 7-6 dec. over Gilbert (G). 152 — Reed (CC) wins by 9-2 dec. over Harter (G). 152 — Richards (G) wins by 9-7 dec. over Lomont (CC). 152 — Wirick (CC) wins by 11-2 maj. dec. over Gibson (G). 160 — Hodges (CC) wins by 8-2 dec. over O’Connor (G). 195 — Newman (G) wins by 1:03 pin over Warner (CC). 220 — Maley (CC) wins by 1:15 pin over Berning (G).
