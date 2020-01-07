COLUMBIA CITY — An “in-your-face” defense and an efficient offense garnered the Columbia City Eagles boys basketball team its third win of the season Friday evening over the visiting Tippecanoe Valley Vikings, 78-36, in a game that had a certain ring of nostalgia for many including several of the opposing coaches.
Friday evening’s contest featured the Vikings of the Three Rivers Conference that are coached by former Whitko player Chad Patrick, assisted by long-time Whitko coach Bill Patrick, who spent many games on the sidelines with the Wildcats against Columbia City.
Nostalgia aside, the Eagles put this game away early. The Columbia City defense imposed its will against a young Tippecanoe Valley squad, limiting the Vikings to just two field goals in the first quarter.
The Eagles forced the Vikings to hurry their shots and controlled the defensive boards, limiting the Vikings to one shot on most trips down the floor. Valley was forced into 15.3% shooting (2-13) in the first quarter. The Vikings were also 0-2 from the free-throw line and limited to only five first quarter points.
On the other end of the floor, a patient Columbia City offense was able to spot up for open shots allowing them to connect on 46% of their field goal attempts (6-13) in the first quarter.
Columbia City senior Mitchell Wilson knocked down two free throws and followed it up with a basket on the next trip down the floor to give the Eagles a 4-0 lead. A basket by the Vikings’ Dawson Perkins and a long 3-pointer by Valley senior Tanner Trippiedi pulled the visitors to with two at 7-5.
That would be as close as Valley would get. Two baskets by Michael Sievers sandwiched around two Wilson free throws pushed the Columbia City lead to 13-5. Bryce Taylor closed out the scoring in the first quarter with two consecutive 3-pointers that buried the Vikings 19-5 at the end of the first quarter.
Things didn’t get any easier for the Vikings in the second quarter as the Eagle defense and rebounding again played havoc with the Tippecanoe Valley shooters. The visitors again were only able to connect for two field goals in the quarter (2-13), two free throws and six total points.
The Eagle offense continued to click, with Wilson pouring in 10 points in the second quarter on a variety of drives to the basket. The Eagles also continued to get good looks from behind the 3-point arc, with Taylor hitting his third of the game and sophomore Mason Baker also connecting for a deep three as Columbia City hit 7-of-12 shots from the field in the second quarter to put up 18 points and take a 37-11 lead into the locker room at halftime.
The third quarter sealed the deal for the Eagles as Columbia City knocked down 7-of-11 field goal attempts including three pointers from freshman Andrew Hedrick and the fourth of the game from Taylor. Sophomore center Greg Bolt, who pulled down seven rebounds, converted a three-point play to push the Columbia City lead to 47-18.
Wilson added two three-point plays in the third to extend the Columbia City lead even further. The Eagles also went 6-of-9 from the free throw line to outscore the Vikings 22-9 in the third quarter, extending the Columbia City lead to 59-20 at the end of three quarters.
With the Columbia City bench cleared, Tippecanoe Valley had its most productive offensive quarter in the fourth, with freshman Nolan Cumberland and sophomore Rex Kirchenstien hitting 3-pointers early in the stanza. The Eagles fired back with Baker connecting for two more shots from behind the arc, and Hedrick, Bolt and Sievers each tossing in a basket for the Eagles in the fourth. Hale Jordan came off the bench to complete a three-point play to round out the scoring for the Eagles in the fourth quarter, as the Eagles outscored the Vikings 19-16 in the fourth to account for the final 78-36 margin. Wilson led the Eagles with 24 points on 7-10 shooting from the field and 10-12 shooting from the free-throw line. Wilson also collected seven rebounds. Taylor and Baker added 12 points each, both connecting on four 3-pointers in the game. Sievers added 11 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. The Eagles out-rebounded the Vikings 35-17 in the game.
The win moves the Eagle record to 3-6, while Tippecanoe Valley falls to 2-8 on the season.
The Columbia City JV team led off the evening by dominating the Tippecanoe Valley reserves, 49-15, after leading 20-5 at halftime. Jaxon Crawford led the Eagle JV with 14 points. Evan Love and Elias Spelman each added seven and Sam Gladd dropped in six for the Eagle JV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.