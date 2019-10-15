Columbia City’s boys cross country team is headed to this weekend’s West Noble regional after placing third in a competitive field last Saturday.
The boys put three runners in the top 10 and four in the top 20 to place third as a team behind the state’s No. 1 Concordia and No. 4 Homestead.
The boys were paced by Landon Wakeman’s 3rd-place finish in 16:06.
Nathan Mills (16:30, 9th) and Nicholas Mills (16:36, 10th) were close behind with Austin Hall 18th, Seth Mills 47th, Jack Mills 51st and Bryce Taylor 56th.
The girls narrowly missed advancement to the regional, placing sixth as a team, falling short by just four points.
However, Columbia City will have three girls advance as individuals. Lillie Oddou (20:25, 20th), Jaslyn Cook (20:45, 30th) and Jasmine Early (20:56, 35th) will be competing this weekend. Eden Oddou 37th, Lilly Lahr 42nd, Karris Sigler 46th, and Ally Willson 54th rounded out the competitors for the girls team.
The CCHS boys and girls cross country teams traveled to Huntington University this the previous weekend to compete in the NE8 Conference meet.
The Eagles put all five scoring runners in the top 20 places to win the varsity team championship over a strong Bellmont team by one point, 37-38. The boys team had five All-Conference performances on the day and 11 new personal bests.
Landon Wakeman (15:54) was the individual champion for the second year in a row, and Nathan Mills (16:06) finished as the individual runner up for the second year in a row.
Nicholas Mills (16:14) was 4th overall with Austin Hall 11th and Seth Mills 19th. Landon Wakeman, Nathan Mills and Nicholas Mills earned 1st-team All Conference honors with Austin Hall earning 2nd-team All Conference and Seth Mills getting All-Conference honorable mention. Zachary Fletcher was 38th and Bryce Taylor 41st rounded out the varsity runners.
The girls varsity team placed 3rd behind meet champion Norwell and 2nd-place Leo. The girls also had five All Conference performances and four new personal bests.
Jaslyn Cook (20:26) took 9th, Lillie Oddou (20:30) 10th and Lilly Lahr (20:41) 12th. All earned 2nd-team All-Conference honors. Harris Sigler finished 19th and Jasmine Early was 20th; they earned All-Conference honorable mention nods. Ally Willson, 25th; and Eden Oddou, 35th, were also varsity participants.
The girls JV team had Zoe Drummond as the individual champion and Hailey Whiteleather finished right behind in 2nd place. Amelia Fahl was 15th, Macey Hill 19th and Karisa Randazzo 21st rounded out the participants for the Lady Eagles.
The boys JV team placed second to Bellmont, and had two athletes make the awards podium with Jack Mills (17:55) 3rd place and Weston Story (18:05) 4th place both running new personal records.Other participants were Colyn Iden 16th, Alton Mullinax 17th, Cameron Jagger 20th, Isaac Rentschler 21st, Ian Harrold 24th, Devin Wirick 32nd, Logan Trier 34th, Jackson Smith 39th, Andrew Korus 41st, Dylan Anspach 49th, Josh Sparks 51st, Connor Larue 53rd and Tristan Saye 55th.
