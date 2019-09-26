Position: Offensive/Defensive linebacker
Grade: Senior
Favorite college team: Notre Dame
Favorite TV show: "The Walking Dead"
Biggest football mentor: Quinn Nelson
Favorite sport other than football: NASCAR
Dream job: Manufacturing engineer
Favorite teacher: Mr. Clark
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.