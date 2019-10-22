NEW HAVEN — New Haven’s football team worked its way back from an 0-4 start to the season to finish fourth in the Northeast 8 Conference.
The Bulldogs won the regular-season finale Friday, defeating Huntington North 35-7 after taking a 28-0 halftime lead.
Nijae Fields-Lewis opened the game with a 26-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Jakar Williams.
Williams found Jamarr Hutchins later in the quarter, completing the pass for a 55-yard touchdown play.
At the end of the first quarter, New Haven led 14-0.
The second quarter was quite similar to the first, as Fields-Lewis caught a 16-yard touchdown pass, then Hutchins caught a 57-yard touchdown pass to give New Haven its 28-0 halftime lead.
Isaac Carswell extended the Bulldogs’ lead in the third quarter, scoring off a 33-yard fumble return to put New Haven up 35-0.
Huntington North got on the board in the third quarter off a 2-yard run, making the final score 35-7.
New Haven racked up 292 total yards compared to Huntington North’s 122.
Almost 250 of those yards were in the air, as Williams completed 11 of 19 passes.
Hutchins caught five of those passes, tallying 155 reception yards and seven rushing yards.
Fields-Lewis caught three passes for 56 yards.
Dre Wright led the team in rushing with 21 yards on three carries. Jackson kept the ball six times, accumulating 18 yards.
Defensively, Dylan Caudill led the team in tackles with seven, followed by Carswell with five. Quantri Sanders had four tackles and Wright recorded three, including two for losses.
The Bulldogs, now 4-5, travel to Jay County for the opening round of sectional play this Friday. Jay County has a 1-8 record. The winner will face the winner of Wayne (0-9) and Marion (7-2). Other parings in the Class 5A Sectional 20 are Huntington North (2-7) and South Side (1-8), and Delta (7-2) and Mississinewa (8-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.