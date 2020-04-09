Mary L. Shoemaker, formerly of South Whitley, Indiana, died at 2:50 a.m., on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw, Indiana.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Smith & Sons Miller Chapel, South Whitley.
Updated: April 9, 2020 @ 4:21 am
