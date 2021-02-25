Heather Hobbs Feb 25, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Heather Nicole Hobbs, 37, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died at 1:25 a.m., on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at her home.Arrangements are with Smith & Sons Funeral Home in Columbia City. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll What are you doing MORE of to aid your mental health? You voted: Reaching out to connect with others Prayer/meditation Exercise Healthy eating Avoiding negative news/people Professional help Vote View Results Back Special Sections Summer Fun 2020 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWoman faces charges after found in shop cleaning'Dead' man arrested by ISPMan jailed on burglary chargeKendallville K-9s hitting drug problem hardLiquid methLawmakers need to choose schools over 'school choice'Robert Egolf873% increase in area youth at 'high risk' of suicideRecovery house to serve Noble CountyDeKalb rape suspect nabbed in Kentucky Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Top Ads KD136397 KD135355 KD135340 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Plaque honors courthouse caretaker Hamilton School Corporation County Government Meetings DeKalb County Eastern Community School District DeKalb County events 2021 Garrett-Keyser-Butler School Corporation Spencerville DeKalb Central school district
