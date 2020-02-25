INDIANAPOLIS — State Reps. David Abbott (R-Rome City) and Chris Judy (R-Fort Wayne) recently honored the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce for its 100-year anniversary at the Indiana Statehouse.
“Having a resource like the chamber is an invaluable tool for local businesses,” Judy said. “When you look at the development in our area over the last 100 years, it’s pretty remarkable what they’ve helped accomplish.”
Instrumental in establishing the Chain O’Lakes State Park in 1953, the chamber has overseen many improvements, including illuminating the Whitley County Courthouse dome, raising monies for a medical building, developing businesses along the U.S. 30 corridor, and adding a visitor’s center at its new location in Columbia City along with co-working space and new programs to highlight and promote its members.
“Despite changes in name, management and goals over the past 100 years, one thing that has remained consistent is this organization’s commitment to moving Whitley County forward,” Abbott said. “The chamber’s achievements have been wide reaching and beneficial, not only for the business community, but also to the people who live and work here.”
Representing Whitley County businesses since 1919, the chamber is an advocate for all local businesses and non-profit organizations in the county.
Originally named The Commercial Development Club under its first founder and president H.B. Clugston, the chamber changed its name twice more before becoming the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce in 2016.
