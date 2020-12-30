CHURUBUSCO — Lea Graham, 80, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Miller's at Oak Pointe in Columbia City, Indiana.
She was born in Mishawaka, Indiana, on April 24, 1940, to Ivan and Vivian (Wilkinson) Hurst. They preceded her in death.
She spent her formative years in Mishawaka, graduating from Mishawaka High School.
Lea moved to this area in 1968, from South Bend, Indiana. She retired from GTE and after retirement, she worked at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.
Lea was always on the move and you could find her just about anywhere around town. She loved bingo, playing cards, scrapbooking and scratch off lottery tickets.
Lea is survived by her daughter, Lea Ann (Anthony) Herron; two sisters, Linda (Steve) Hallien and Diana (Randy) Gaff; four grandchildren, Michelle (Jon) Radosevich, Christina (Brian Aills) Van Every, Amanda (John Slusher) Ramsey and Joel (Dannielle) Ramsey; four step-grandchildren, Kelly Haber, Amy (Wesley Newsome) Herron, Nancy (Cody) Gordon and AJ (Taylor) Herron; 10 great-grandchildren; 10 step-great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Jeral Hurst.
Arrangements were handled by Sheets & Childs Funeral Home in Churubusco.
