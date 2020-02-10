BLUFFTON — Whitko’s girls basketball season ended with a tough loss to Bluffton last Wednesday, 54-12.
Bluffton ran out to a 21-1 lead in the first quarter. The Tigers let off the gas in the second quarter, scoring four points to Whitko’s two, making the halftime score 25-3.
The hosts scored 14 points in the third quarter and held the Wildcats to seven. The Tigers outscored Whitko 15-2 in the fourth to make the final score 54-12.
Kylie Fugett led the team with five points, followed by Elizabeth Miller with four and Morgan Howard with three.
Howard led the team in rebounds with five. Miller and Kirsten Schipper each had three.
Howard blocked one shot and Schipper had two steals.
The girls end the season with a 1-17 record.
