NEW HAVEN — New Haven High School’s wrestling team played host to the Northeast 8 Conference wrestling match on Saturday morning.
Bellmont won the event with 214 points, followed by Columbia City in second with 198.5, Leo in third with 146 points, Norwell fourth with 142, Huntington North in fifth with 139 points, DeKalb in sixth with 127 points, East Noble in seventh with 122.5 and New Haven in eighth with 99 points.
Bellmont’s Isaac Ruble won the 106-pound title with a pin over East Noble’s Keegan Malott. DeKalb’s Mason Chase finished third after defeating Leo’s Sam Ford by 6-2 decision. Columbia City’s Aidan Sanderson had a pin in 58 seconds over Norwell’s Cayden Smithley to place fifth in the 106-pound class.
At 113 pounds, East Noble’s Aidan Sprague pinned Bellmont’s Karson Everett in 2:48 to win the class. Huntington North’s Brady Lewis pinned DeKalb’s Kasey Bosell to place third, and Leo’s Spencer Hart won 4-2 over Norwell’s Max Walker to take fifth at 113 pounds.
Leo’s Jacob Veatch pinned DeKalb’s Braxton Miller to win the 120-pound class. Bellmont’s Mason Myers pinned Columbia City’s Austin Dunnuck to place third. New Haven’s Aidan Carter pinned Huntington North’s Landin Amerman to take fifth in the class.
At 126 pounds, Darryn Kuhl pinned East Noble’s Blaine Malott to win the weight class. Bellmont’s Dominic Litchfield beat Columbia City’s Isaiah Litherland by 3-2 decision to take third, and DeKalb’s Tyler Voigt pinned New Haven’s Elijah Miller to take fifth.
Leo’s Ian Heath pinned East Noble’s Grant Owens at 132 pounds to take the title. Norwell’s Tonner Johnson won by 3-0 decision over Columbia City’s Jarrett Forrester to take third, and Bellmont’s Calvin Faurote pinned Huntington’s Micah Beal to place fifth.
Columbia City’s Ryan Sheets won by 5-0 decision over Norwell’s Gage Schuckman at 145 pounds to take the championship round. Bellmont’s Garrett Manley pinned Huntington North’s Matthew Kline to finish third, and Leo’s Clayton Jackson placed fifth with a 2-0 decision over New Haven’s Cameron Mason.
At 152 pounds, Huntington’s Cody McCune pinned Columbia City’s Carter Wireman to take the title. Bellmont’s Alec Mowery defeated DeKalb’s Rafe Worman to place third, and New Haven’s Camari Kirk won by 5-2 decision over Leo’s Jared Fletcher to take fifth.
Columbia City’s Jackson Pettigrew won the 160-pound class with a 10-2 major decision over Norwell’s Isaiah Brege. Bellmont’s Isaac Friedt pinned Huntington’s Julian Fletcher to place third and East Noble’s Jacob Everson pinned DeKalb’s Mitch Snyder to finish third in the class.
Columbia City’s Alton Mullinax won by a 13-4 major decision over East Noble’s Jacob Grade at 170 pounds. Bellmont’s Carter Siefring pinned Norwell’s Hudson Kahn to finish third and DeKalb’s Carter Miller won with a 7-2 decision over Huntington North’s Preston Burcham to come in fifth.
At 182 pounds, DeKalb’s Blake Rowe beat Norwell’s Sam Walker to win the class. East Noble’s Caden Conley pinned Columbia City’s Gavin Hyser to place third, and Huntington’s Jamin Blackstone beat Bellmont’s Henry Kukelhan to take fifth.
In the 195-pound weight class, Bellmont’s Caden Friedt pinned Columbia City’s Sebastian Rose to take the title. Leo’s Hunter Prahl won by a 5-4 decision over New Haven’s Jacob Saylor to place third, and DeKalb’s Curtis Martin pinned Huntington’s Aiden Raab to come in fifth.
New Haven’s Dominic Lee fell to Norwell’s Cale Gray in the championship round of the 220-pound class. Columbia City’s Ian Clifford downed Leo’s Truman Writz 6-1 to place third, and Bellmont’s Mason Murphy won by 7-5 decision over DeKalb’s Dominic Blevins.
In the heavyweight class, New Haven’s Tristen Martz took the title with a 9-2 decision over Leo’s Tom Busch. Norwell’s Zach Christianson took a 7-0 win over Huntington North’s Trent Smith to place third, and DeKalb’s Jacob Leming pined Columbia City’s John Hinen to take fifth.
Wrestlers around the state will compete in sectional action this Saturday.
Carroll plays host to many area teams, including Churubusco, Columbia City, Eastside, Bishop Dwenger, Concordia, Northrop, Garrett, Huntington North and Whitko. The match begins at 10 a.m.
New Haven will host Bishop Luers, North Side, Snider, South Side, Wayne, Heritage, Homestead, Leo and Woodlan. Wrestling starts at 10 a.m.
East Noble and DeKalb compete at the Westview sectional along with Angola, Central Noble, Fremont, Lakeland, Prairie Heights and West Noble. The event starts at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.