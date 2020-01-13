FORT WAYNE — Columbia City’s boys and girls bowling teams competed in team sectional action at Pro Bowl in Fort Wayne on Saturday.
The girls took the title and the boys placed third. Both teams will advance to regionals.
Aubree Bufkin, of Columbia City, won the girls conference with the high average of 176 for the season. Churubusco’s Kurstin Clark took second with a 174.
The third high average went to Hannah Sharrar, of Woodlan; and fourth place went to Columbia City’s Brianna Eiler with a 166.
There was also an individual sectional event held in Fort Wayne, in which four boys and four girls advanced to regionals.
The individual and team regional competitors will compete this Saturday, Jan. 18, at Pro Bowl West in Fort Wayne.
