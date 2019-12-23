COLUMBIA CITY — Mach Medical, a medical device company, announced plans to establish a manufacturing and Rendering and Design facility in Whitley County, investing nearly $14 million and creating up to 132 new jobs by the end of 2024.
After considering locations in Texas and North Carolina, the company decided to build its new facility in Whitley County to take advantage of the innovation and highly skilled labor force in the medical device industry that is clustered along Orthopedics Alley, the U.S. 30 Corridor between Warsaw and Fort Wayne.
Mach Medical, in partnership with SITES Medical, seeks to revolutionize the orthopedic supply chain by creating a contract manufacturing organization capable of building the highest quality joint replacement implants from a patient’s pre-operative surgical plan and supplying that product in time for surgery.
Mach Medical’s proprietary high velocity, single-piece flow manufacturing approach is designed to reduce OEM implant inventory levels by 80%, trim per-part manufacturing costs by 30%, and cut new product time-to-market by 1-2 years.
Weigand Construction will be constructing Mach Medical’s state of the art 36,000 square-foot facility in Park 30. The site will allow for an expansion of 64,000 square feet. to accommodate future growth. The initial building will also house SITES Medical Inc., a Whitley County business currently maintaining its operations in the Micropulse Orthovation Incubator.
Construction will begin immediately and is scheduled to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2020.
“We are really excited about the opportunity we have at Mach Medical to make a significant impact on the cost, quality and performance of orthopedic implants in the U.S. and around the world. Our factory will leverage Industry 4.0 cutting-edge technologies and represents the next generation of manufacturing jobs,” Steve Rozow, general manager of Mach Medical, said.
As a new company, Mach Medical plans to hire 132 new employees within the next five years. It will provide high-tech STEM jobs with an average hourly wage of $37.41 plus benefits.
“As I have said many times in the past, our talented craftsmen and innovators in Whitley County and northeast Indiana are as good or better than anyone else in the world,” said Jon Myers, president of the Whitley County EDC. “It is great to see others, like the folks at Mach Medical, recognize that as well.
At the request of the EDC, the Whitley County Redevelopment Commission and Whitley County Council have assisted with the development of the site where the new facility will be constructed. The site is located within one of the County’s Tax Increment Financing Districts. The assistance provided by the Redevelopment Commission is in lieu of providing a tax abatement to the company.
“A 10-year phase-in of property taxes will have a net present value of $537,339,” said Kim Wheeler, Whitley County Redevelopment Commission member. “Within five years, Mach Medical will provide nearly $200,000 in annual revenue for Whitley County.”
The state also partnered with Mach Medical and Whitley County to make this possible.
“Indiana continues to create economic momentum for businesses of all size and industry, and we’re thrilled to welcome Mach Medical to our thriving business community,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger. “As the No. 2 exporter of life sciences products in the U.S., Indiana is the perfect home for startups like Mach Medical. Business owners continue to choose Indiana, and in return, we’ll continue to help take them to the next level.”
The Indiana Economic Development Corporation offered Mach Medical up to $1.75 million in conditional tax credits based on the company’s plans to create up to 105 new jobs by the end of 2023.
These tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired.
