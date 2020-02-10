LARWILL — Whitko Community Schools received a $468,250 Career Ladders Grant — the largest award in Indiana.
In less than one year, nearly $1 million in new grant funding has been accumulated for the school, perhaps signaling a new era for the school corporation — one of financial stability and success.
This new found drive to secure funding includes the most recent donation earlier in 2019, in which the 80/20 Foundation Trust and Community Foundation of Whitley County agreed to become partners with Whitko Community Schools to launch Whitko Career Academy, also known as WCA.
The WCA partnership led the way to announcements of new funding and new partnerships. This new funding is expected to provide momentum for the school’s goals to become a reality.
The Career Ladders Grant will provide funding for teachers to advance their careers, as well as leadership opportunities.
Effective July 2019, the Indiana General Assembly “passed legislation supporting career pathways which will offer high-performing teachers opportunities to advance in their careers and ensure that more students have exposure to highly effective teachers.”
The grant will also help with professional development to focus on the needs of Whitko students.
“We have essentially found a way to increase teacher salaries outside of the Education Fund, which anyone can tell you, is no easy task,” Superintendent Brandon Penrod said. “I am excited because it means our students will benefit from highly trained teachers who are also able to earn the honor of being among the top paid professionals in their chosen field.”
Whitko Classroom Teachers Association President Kathy Wright agreed with Penrod saying, “This is very exciting news for all of our teachers to hear! As new leadership roles are cultivated, our teachers will receive top training and well deserved compensation for their expertise.”
In November, the teachers association and the Whitko School Board agreed to the first raise in seven years for teachers, which increased salaries across the board and increased new teacher salaries to be among the most competitive in the area. Along with this strategy to attract top candidates to new teaching roles within the school, the school board went on to advance raises inclusive of all staff throughout the district accomplishing a much needed financial victory for all Whitko employees.
“Whitko has financially turned the corner,” School Board President Carrie Hoffman said.
Along with the pay increases, the community is benefitting from a 6.1% decrease in the tax rate.
