COLUMBIA CITY — Whitley County B.A.B.E., a nonprofit organization that specializes in providing resources and a community for moms and families, announced the appointment of five new members to its board of directors.
Tiffany Careins, Soulmedic Advisor for Remedy Live; Nikki Harris, registered nurse; Laura Leffler, long time supporter of B.A.B.E.; Carol Radke, homemaker/Realtor; and Christy Phend, Communications/Marketing specialist for Northeastern REMC.
Each new member will remain on the board through 2023 to complete their term.
“It’s an exciting time at B.A.B.E.,” said Jacie Stahl, executive director of B.A.B.E. “The number of families we serve grows monthly. The addition of these directors’ skills and experience will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to execute our strategy and enhance the value of our services for Whitley County families.”
Recently, the board voted on the following executive committee positions:
• Chairman — Randi Kennedy
• Vice Chairman — Stephanie Smyth
• Treasurer — Kathleen Egolf
• Secretary — Laura Tucker (non-voting member)
“Collaboration has always been an important part of this board,” Kennedy said. “Our skills really complement each other so well and we have some really great plans for 2020.”
A complete list of board members can be found at babewc.org.
B.A.B.E. of Whitley County is a nonprofit organization that serves more than 1,200 people in the county. B.A.B.E. provides quality incentives to parents who participate in preventative and prenatal care, including parenting, educational and nutritional classes to promote a healthy pregnancy, healthy birth outcomes, and early childhood development.
In exchange for participating, participants are given a B.A.B.E. coupon that can be used to “purchase” items from the store, such as diapers, wipes, clothes, child strollers and more.
