CHURUBUSCO — The Churubusco Eagle football team enters the 2019 season with lofty goals that have come to be the expected outcomes for a squad that has back-to-back Northeast Corner Conference championships under its belt.
The Eagles have big shoes to fill, but still come into the season with the expectations of conference championship three-peat and the team’s first sectional crown since 2010.
In his sixth year as head coach of the Eagles, Paul Sade has compiles a 47-19 overall record, including a 9-2 record and a 4-0 conference mark in 2018.
Sade and the Eagles face the task of replacing five key starters lost to graduation. The Eagles will need to replace Quarterback Tommy Richards, an All-NECC selection and three-year starter. Also gone for the Eagles is linebacker Parker Curry, another All-NECC performer and three-year starter. Also graduated is fullback Nathaniel Keener, a two-year starter and All-NECC selection. The Eagles also lost two All-NECC and All-State performers in offensive lineman/linebacker Tanner Allen and all-purpose halfback/defensive back/kicker and punter Joey Emenhiser.
The Eagle cupboard is far from bare as Churubusco returns six starters on offense, including top returning rusher and scorer senior Gage Kelly and top returning receiver Blake Trostel. The Eagles’ wing-T offense cranked out 252.5 yards per game rushing in 2018 coupled with 94.7 yards passing per contest. Gage Kelly had 46 carries for 473 yards and seven touchdowns in 2018, while Trostel brings back 10 receptions for 281 yards and four touchdowns.
“We have a really talented senior class returning this year,” said Coach Sade. “That being said, some of those guys are going to be playing new positions and some of the guys are coming off injuries, so we have some young guys that will need to step up.”
The Eagles will need to have seniors Dustin Barkley, Reese Wicker and Max Gatton all healthy to anchor the offensive and defensive lines to produce similar numbers this season. Gatton and Barkley are both coming back from knee injuries.
The Eagles will continue to run a 5-2 defense and will return seven starters on the defensive side of the ball. In 2018 the Eagles allowed less than 100 yards per game rushing at an average of 89.2 yards per contest. The Churubusco defense allowed an average of 98.9 yards passing each contest.
Among a strong cast of returning defenders are leading tackler Wicker and interception leader Sam Wood, both of whom were Indiana Football Coaches Association All-State designees. Wicker had 19 solo and 55 assisted tackles in 2018 and Wood picked off six interceptions last season. The Eagles also bring back returning sack leader Jake Fulk, who recorded eight sacks in 2018.
Churubusco looks for some newcomers to have an impact as the Eagles chase another conference title. Coach Sade noted juniors Brayton Gordon a tight end/ linebacker; Landon Keener, an offensive and defensive lineman; and Seth Abel, a 5-foot, 8-inch, 185-pound running back/linebacker.
Sade points to Eastside and Central Noble as the Eagles’ top conference opponents, with Lakeland, an improving Garrett team and West Noble (the only team to beat the Eagles during last year’s regular season) as the top teams from the other NECC division.
The Eagles will need to get through Three Rivers Conference powers Northfield and Southwood and Adams Central, who ended the Eagles’ season last year, if they wish to pick up a sectional title.
“Our biggest need right now is for our guys to get used to their new positions and responsibilities,” Sade said. “And as much good as I have to say about our senior class, not just anybody can fill the shoes of those guys that we graduated.”
Churubusco will host Heritage on Aug. 16 for a pre-season scrimmage before opening the season on Aug. 23, when the Eagles host Whitley County rival Whitko.
The Eagles will take advantage of the speed they have on offense and work uptempo to do their best to live up to the lofty expectations that Churubusco has every year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.