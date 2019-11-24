Nov. 5
8 traffic stops
7 special patrols
1 vehicle lockout
1 alarm
1 funeral detail
08:01 Property damage crash, 600 block of North Whitley Street
10:24 Fraud, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
14:12 Repossession, 400 block of Raleigh Court
16:32 Unwanted party, 300 block of West Plaza Drive
16:33 Theft, 200 block of West Frontage Road
16:50 Recovered property n North Park Terrace Boulevard
17:53 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of West Squawbuck Road
18:12 Harassment/intimidation, 500 block of North Main Street
19:33 Driving complaint, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
20:39 Domestic disturbance, 200 block of East Raleigh Court
20:43 Alarm, 300 block of South Towerview Drive
20:55 Domestic disturbance, 100 block of East Raleigh Court
Nov. 6
32 traffic stops
6 special patrols
2 VIN inspections
1 disabled vehicle
1 assist other agency
1 warrant service
1 alarm
00:36 Suspicious, 700 block of East Hanna Street
17:51 Property damage crash, 200 block of West Van Buren Street
17:52 Driving complaint, US 30 at SR 205
18:06 Property damage crash, 300 block of West Plaza Drive
19:35 Unwanted party, 100 block of North Oak Street
20:11 Suspicious vehicle, 100 block of North Oak Street
Nov. 7
10 traffic stops
6 special patrols
2 vehicle lockouts
1 assist other agency
1 warrant service
1 parking violation
1 alarm
01:19 Repossession, 600 block of North Armstrong Drive
02:24 Burglary, 600 block of North Armstrong Drive
05:30 Suspicious, 300 block of East Van Buren Street
09:58 Welfare check, 100 block of East Ellsworth Street
11:06 Missing person, 1300 block of East Louise Drive
12:16 Welfare check
14:06 Theft, 100 block of West Van Buren Street
16:04 Harassment/intimidation, 300 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
Nov. 8
9 traffic stops
7 special patrols
2 driving complaints
2 alarms
2 vehicle lockouts
1 VIN inspection
1 assist other agency
1 disabled vehicle
1 funeral detail
11:28 Animal neglect, 300 block of North Oak Street
12:14 Theft, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
13:42 Juvenile, 600 block of North Whitley Street
16:41 911 hang up, 300 block of North Line Street
23:31 Personal injury crash, 100 block of East Chicago Street
Nov. 9
3 traffic stops
2 special patrols
1 citizen assist
1 disabled vehicle
07:04 Burglary, 200 block of West Frontage Road
10:22 Child safety, Oak and Van Buren streets
13:45 Burglary, 400 North Park Terrace Boulevard
14:59 Domestic disturbance on West Barbara Drive
16:37 Traffic hazard, US 30 at SR 9
18:12 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of North Whitley Street
19:06 Intoxicated person, 500 block of West Plaza Drive
22:18 Child safety, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
Nov. 10
20 traffic stops
3 vehicle lockouts
3 special patrols
2 animal complaints
1 disabled vehicle
1 alarm
1 assist hospital
03:36 Suspicious person at Oak and Spencer streets
03:47 Suspicious, 400 block of South Oak Street
16:52 Driving complaint, US 30 at Lincolnway
18:46 Property damage crash, 500 block of North Line Street
22:29 Property damage crash, US 30 at CR 300W.
Nov. 11
4 traffic stops
4 special patrols
2 traffic stop assists
2 vehicle lockouts
1 funeral detail
1 alarm
1 abandoned vehicle
13:05 Welfare check, 8200 block of North CR 600W
13:08 Property damage crash, US 30 at SR 9
14:44 Noise complaint, 200 block of North Line Street
15:34 Domestic disturbance, 800 block of West Business 30
16:57 Property damage crash, US 30 at Line Street
17:35 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Van Buren Street
17:48 Property damage crash, Main and Market streets
19:15 Driving complaint, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
Nov. 12
3 special patrols
2 traffic stops
2 vehicle lockouts
2 citizen assists
1 assist other agency
1 animal complaint
1 alarm
1 disabled vehicle
07:50 Driving complaint, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
11:54 Property damage crash, US 30 at SR 9
13:22 Domestic disturbance, 100 block of South Raleigh Court
16:24 Suicide/attempt, 300 block of North Columbia Parkway
21:16 911 hang up, 500 block of South Norris Court
Nov. 13
7 traffic stops
4 special patrols
3 vehicle lockouts
2 assist other agencies
1 ordinance violation
1 animal complaint
12:04 Property damage crash, 200 block of West Van Buren Street
18:05 Driving complaint, US 30 at CR 400E
18:15 Suspicious, 1000 block of East SR 205
20:05 Repossession, 100 block of East Van Buren Street
20:44 Unwanted party, 300 block of West Plaza Drive
Nov. 14
5 traffic stops
4 special patrols
1 disabled vehicle
1 vehicle lockout
1 animal complaint
11:49 Harassment/intimidation, 500 block of South Douglas Avenue
13:58 Property damage crash, Line and Van Buren streets
Nov. 15
8 traffic stops
3 special patrols
3 assist other agencies
2 disabled vehicles
2 vehicle lockouts
1 warrant service
1 funeral detail
03:37 Repossession, 800 block of East Summit Drive
10:48 Property damage crash, 500 block of North Line Street
Nov. 16
20 traffic stops
5 special patrols
2 warrant services
2 animal complaints
1 assist other agency
1 funeral detail
1 parking violation
1 disabled vehicle
1 vehicle lockout
14:00 Mental subject, 400 block of West Ellsworth Street
17:32 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
18:49 Driving complaint, Ellsworth and Line streets
23:20 Property damage crash, 100 block of East Chicago Street
Nov. 17
11 traffic stops
3 special patrols
1 warrant service
1 assist other agency
1 vehicle lockout
00:13 Noise complaint, 700 block of South Redstone Court
04:46 Suspicious person, 800 block of East Summit Drive
08:13 Recovered property, Plaza Drive at Line Street
13:11 Welfare check, 300 block of North Wayne Street
14:27 Domestic disturbance, 400 block of West Market Street
14:37 K9 assist, US 33 at Circle Drive, Churubusco
19:52 Driving complaint, CR 100S at Valley River Drive
22:27 Traffic hazard, US 30 at SR 205
Nov. 18
5 traffic stops
3 special patrols
2 vehicle lockouts
2 ordinance violations
1 alarm
1 disabled vehicle
1 assist other agency
07:11 Traffic hazard, US 30 at SR 9
09:57 Property damage crash, Van Buren Street at Marshall Avenue
11:09 Welfare check, 400 block of North Main Street
14:23 Abandoned vehicle, 100 block of West Ellsworth Street
14:41 Public warning test, City Hall
15:39 Theft, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
17:00 Domestic disturbance, 500 block of South Golden Avenue
18:06 Unsecure premises, 400 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
20:08 Driving complaint, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
Nov. 19
7 traffic stops
4 vehicle lockouts
3 special patrols
3 assist other agencies
2 disabled vehicles
2 animal complaints
2 VIN inspections
04:44 Mental subject, 1000 block of South CR 50E
05:50 Property damage crash, 300 block of West Plaza Drive
07:18 Suspicious person, 200 block of West Bay Bridge Court
14:11 Fraud, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
14:31 Lost property, 1000 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
14:54 Juvenile, 600 block of North Whitley Street
16:56 Juvenile, 500 block of South Golden Avenue
20:33 Property damage crash, SR 9 at Radio Road
21:01 Repossession, 600 block of East Ellsworth Street
22:11 Domestic disturbance, 200 block of West Bay Bridge Court
Nov. 20
6 special patrols
5 warrant services
4 traffic stops
3 vehicle lockouts
03:01 Suspicious, 1600 block of South SR 9
04:19 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of West Ellsworth Street
05:51 Suspicious vehicle, 200 block of West Jackson Street
09:54 Juvenile, 400 block of West Van Buren Street
11:11 Welfare check, 200 block of West Van Buren Street
11:51 Driving complaint, US 30 at SR 205
12:16 Theft, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
18:04 Property damage crash, 200 block of West Frontage Road
18:10 Burglary, 200 block of East Jackson Street
18:12 Suspicious on Robin Way
20:29 Mental subject, 700 block of North Burke Street
21:26 Welfare check, 300 block of East Collins Street
Nov. 21
7 traffic stops
3 special patrols
1 warrant service
1 ordinance violation
1 disabled vehicle
1 vehicle lockout
1 VIN inspection
1 Assist EMS
09:43 Sex crime/rape, 500 block of South Towerview Drive
12:58 Criminal mischief, 600 block of West Ellsworth Street
14:02 Theft, 500 block of West Connexion Way
14:09 Welfare check, 600 block of South Indiana Avenue
15:19 Suspicious, 500 block of West Connexion Way
15:28 Theft, 600 block of West Ellsworth Street
