Nov. 5

8 traffic stops

7 special patrols

1 vehicle lockout

1 alarm

1 funeral detail

08:01 Property damage crash, 600 block of North Whitley Street

10:24 Fraud, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

14:12 Repossession, 400 block of Raleigh Court

16:32 Unwanted party, 300 block of West Plaza Drive

16:33 Theft, 200 block of West Frontage Road

16:50 Recovered property n North Park Terrace Boulevard

17:53 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of West Squawbuck Road

18:12 Harassment/intimidation, 500 block of North Main Street

19:33 Driving complaint, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

20:39 Domestic disturbance, 200 block of East Raleigh Court

20:43 Alarm, 300 block of South Towerview Drive

20:55 Domestic disturbance, 100 block of East Raleigh Court

Nov. 6

32 traffic stops

6 special patrols

2 VIN inspections

1 disabled vehicle

1 assist other agency

1 warrant service

1 alarm

00:36 Suspicious, 700 block of East Hanna Street

17:51 Property damage crash, 200 block of West Van Buren Street

17:52 Driving complaint, US 30 at SR 205

18:06 Property damage crash, 300 block of West Plaza Drive

19:35 Unwanted party, 100 block of North Oak Street

20:11 Suspicious vehicle, 100 block of North Oak Street

Nov. 7

10 traffic stops

6 special patrols

2 vehicle lockouts

1 assist other agency

1 warrant service

1 parking violation

1 alarm

01:19 Repossession, 600 block of North Armstrong Drive

02:24 Burglary, 600 block of North Armstrong Drive

05:30 Suspicious, 300 block of East Van Buren Street

09:58 Welfare check, 100 block of East Ellsworth Street

11:06 Missing person, 1300 block of East Louise Drive

12:16 Welfare check

14:06 Theft, 100 block of West Van Buren Street

16:04 Harassment/intimidation, 300 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

Nov. 8

9 traffic stops

7 special patrols

2 driving complaints

2 alarms

2 vehicle lockouts

1 VIN inspection

1 assist other agency

1 disabled vehicle

1 funeral detail

11:28 Animal neglect, 300 block of North Oak Street

12:14 Theft, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

13:42 Juvenile, 600 block of North Whitley Street

16:41 911 hang up, 300 block of North Line Street

23:31 Personal injury crash, 100 block of East Chicago Street

Nov. 9

3 traffic stops

2 special patrols

1 citizen assist

1 disabled vehicle

07:04 Burglary, 200 block of West Frontage Road

10:22 Child safety, Oak and Van Buren streets

13:45 Burglary, 400 North Park Terrace Boulevard

14:59 Domestic disturbance on West Barbara Drive

16:37 Traffic hazard, US 30 at SR 9

18:12 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of North Whitley Street

19:06 Intoxicated person, 500 block of West Plaza Drive

22:18 Child safety, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

Nov. 10

20 traffic stops

3 vehicle lockouts

3 special patrols

2 animal complaints

1 disabled vehicle

1 alarm

1 assist hospital

03:36 Suspicious person at Oak and Spencer streets

03:47 Suspicious, 400 block of South Oak Street

16:52 Driving complaint, US 30 at Lincolnway

18:46 Property damage crash, 500 block of North Line Street

22:29 Property damage crash, US 30 at CR 300W.

Nov. 11

4 traffic stops

4 special patrols

2 traffic stop assists

2 vehicle lockouts

1 funeral detail

1 alarm

1 abandoned vehicle

13:05 Welfare check, 8200 block of North CR 600W

13:08 Property damage crash, US 30 at SR 9

14:44 Noise complaint, 200 block of North Line Street

15:34 Domestic disturbance, 800 block of West Business 30

16:57 Property damage crash, US 30 at Line Street

17:35 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Van Buren Street

17:48 Property damage crash, Main and Market streets

19:15 Driving complaint, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

Nov. 12

3 special patrols

2 traffic stops

2 vehicle lockouts

2 citizen assists

1 assist other agency

1 animal complaint

1 alarm

1 disabled vehicle

07:50 Driving complaint, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

11:54 Property damage crash, US 30 at SR 9

13:22 Domestic disturbance, 100 block of South Raleigh Court

16:24 Suicide/attempt, 300 block of North Columbia Parkway

21:16 911 hang up, 500 block of South Norris Court

Nov. 13

7 traffic stops

4 special patrols

3 vehicle lockouts

2 assist other agencies

1 ordinance violation

1 animal complaint

12:04 Property damage crash, 200 block of West Van Buren Street

18:05 Driving complaint, US 30 at CR 400E

18:15 Suspicious, 1000 block of East SR 205

20:05 Repossession, 100 block of East Van Buren Street

20:44 Unwanted party, 300 block of West Plaza Drive

Nov. 14

5 traffic stops

4 special patrols

1 disabled vehicle

1 vehicle lockout

1 animal complaint

11:49 Harassment/intimidation, 500 block of South Douglas Avenue

13:58 Property damage crash, Line and Van Buren streets

Nov. 15

8 traffic stops

3 special patrols

3 assist other agencies

2 disabled vehicles

2 vehicle lockouts

1 warrant service

1 funeral detail

03:37 Repossession, 800 block of East Summit Drive

10:48 Property damage crash, 500 block of North Line Street

Nov. 16

20 traffic stops

5 special patrols

2 warrant services

2 animal complaints

1 assist other agency

1 funeral detail

1 parking violation

1 disabled vehicle

1 vehicle lockout

14:00 Mental subject, 400 block of West Ellsworth Street

17:32 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

18:49 Driving complaint, Ellsworth and Line streets

23:20 Property damage crash, 100 block of East Chicago Street

Nov. 17

11 traffic stops

3 special patrols

1 warrant service

1 assist other agency

1 vehicle lockout

00:13 Noise complaint, 700 block of South Redstone Court

04:46 Suspicious person, 800 block of East Summit Drive

08:13 Recovered property, Plaza Drive at Line Street

13:11 Welfare check, 300 block of North Wayne Street

14:27 Domestic disturbance, 400 block of West Market Street

14:37 K9 assist, US 33 at Circle Drive, Churubusco

19:52 Driving complaint, CR 100S at Valley River Drive

22:27 Traffic hazard, US 30 at SR 205

Nov. 18

5 traffic stops

3 special patrols

2 vehicle lockouts

2 ordinance violations

1 alarm

1 disabled vehicle

1 assist other agency

07:11 Traffic hazard, US 30 at SR 9

09:57 Property damage crash, Van Buren Street at Marshall Avenue

11:09 Welfare check, 400 block of North Main Street

14:23 Abandoned vehicle, 100 block of West Ellsworth Street

14:41 Public warning test, City Hall

15:39 Theft, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

17:00 Domestic disturbance, 500 block of South Golden Avenue

18:06 Unsecure premises, 400 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

20:08 Driving complaint, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

Nov. 19

7 traffic stops

4 vehicle lockouts

3 special patrols

3 assist other agencies

2 disabled vehicles

2 animal complaints

2 VIN inspections

04:44 Mental subject, 1000 block of South CR 50E

05:50 Property damage crash, 300 block of West Plaza Drive

07:18 Suspicious person, 200 block of West Bay Bridge Court

14:11 Fraud, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

14:31 Lost property, 1000 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

14:54 Juvenile, 600 block of North Whitley Street

16:56 Juvenile, 500 block of South Golden Avenue

20:33 Property damage crash, SR 9 at Radio Road

21:01 Repossession, 600 block of East Ellsworth Street

22:11 Domestic disturbance, 200 block of West Bay Bridge Court

Nov. 20

6 special patrols

5 warrant services

4 traffic stops

3 vehicle lockouts

03:01 Suspicious, 1600 block of South SR 9

04:19 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of West Ellsworth Street

05:51 Suspicious vehicle, 200 block of West Jackson Street

09:54 Juvenile, 400 block of West Van Buren Street

11:11 Welfare check, 200 block of West Van Buren Street

11:51 Driving complaint, US 30 at SR 205

12:16 Theft, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

18:04 Property damage crash, 200 block of West Frontage Road

18:10 Burglary, 200 block of East Jackson Street

18:12 Suspicious on Robin Way

20:29 Mental subject, 700 block of North Burke Street

21:26 Welfare check, 300 block of East Collins Street

Nov. 21

7 traffic stops

3 special patrols

1 warrant service

1 ordinance violation

1 disabled vehicle

1 vehicle lockout

1 VIN inspection

1 Assist EMS

09:43 Sex crime/rape, 500 block of South Towerview Drive

12:58 Criminal mischief, 600 block of West Ellsworth Street

14:02 Theft, 500 block of West Connexion Way

14:09 Welfare check, 600 block of South Indiana Avenue

15:19 Suspicious, 500 block of West Connexion Way

15:28 Theft, 600 block of West Ellsworth Street

