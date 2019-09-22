COLUMBIA CITY — Landon Wakeman and Eden Oddou are used to being together on the track at Columbia City High School, but at last Friday’s Homecoming football game, it was for a different reason.
Wakeman and Oddou are stand-out track and cross country runners at CCHS, and the pair was named Homecoming king and queen at halftime of the game against DeKalb.
The event sported a massive crowd, with the stands nearly full and many standing along the fence to watch. Not just any Homecoming — this year was the last time for the annual tradition at the current Columbia City High School location.
“It’s crazy to think about this being the last Homecoming here,” Wakeman said.
The two are having a successful cross country season and are preparing for conference and sectional action in the coming weeks.
“I’ve been really encouraged about how well we have ran as a team,” Wakeman said. “I knew we’d have good individuals, but I didn’t know how we’d do as a team. I think this momentum will carry over to the post-season.”
Though Oddou hasn’t had the results she’d like due to illness and other circumstances, she still sees the season as a successful one.
“I’m not running as well as I normally do, but this year the team has made me happy,” Oddou said. “Our team is really awesome and that’s been the highlight of the year.”
The squad competes at Purdue Fort Wayne for an invitational this Saturday before preparing for conference and sectional meets.
