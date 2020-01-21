COLUMBIA CITY — Columbia City’s Common Council discussed city ordinances in two hot-topic subjects last week — golf carts and downtown pets.
The council approved an ordinance update that specified the number of passengers allowed on a golf cart — two per bench seat.
This is expected to broaden the ordinance to accommodate golf carts with three rows of seating, rather than specifying a total number of occupants per cart.
Also on the topic of golf carts was the age limitation. Some council members have heard from local residents, asking to lower the age limit for child passengers.
“Over time there have been suggestions of 2-year-olds, 3-year-olds — we brought that to the committee and they felt that we don’t want to change the age because we’re concerned about the safety aspect,” said Councilwoman Jennifer Romano, who is also part of the city’s ordinance committee.
Romano said the committee sought the expertise of the city’s police and fire chiefs, who feel allowing children ages 6 and under to ride on the carts would be dangerous.
“There are no protections built into those like we have in modern vehicles,” Fire Chief Tom LaRue said.
Police Chief Scott Leatherman concurred.
“Small children have larger heads than their bodies — their neck muscles aren’t designed for that, even if you’re holding them,” Leatherman said.
Romano said the committee wanted to bring the discussion to the council, which ultimately makes the decision.
Councilman Tad Varga brought up the point that allowing children under age 6 could mean that some could bring multiple small children on their carts.
“I had three sons under age 6 at one point,” Varga said.
Those present at the meeting spoke favorably of those who have golf cart permits, stating that the majority of users have been responsible. However, they also feel a responsibility to lay down ground rules to keep the public safe.
“Unfortunately we’re in the position where we have to have ordinances for the minority to effectively protect them from themselves,” Mayor Ryan Daniel said. “The majority of our residents would do the right thing, but there’s that small population that won’t.”
“It might be fun to take little children on golf carts, but it might not be right to do that,” Romano said.
All agreed to keep the age limit the same.
“Kids are kids and the even best-disciplined kids could fall off,” Councilman Dan Weigold said.
The council also spent significant time discussing allowing pets to be present at downtown events. The current ordinance states that pets are not allowed, but due to incidences last year, the ordinance committee is considering changes.
During events last year, some residents brought their dogs downtown. Following city ordinances, the pet owners were asked to have their animals leave.
“It ends up as bad PR for us when we go chase people off, especially in the days of social media,” Leatherman said. “It makes it hard to enforce.”
Romano said the committee has been frustrated with what direction to go on the topic.
“We initially started discussing this because we weren’t allowing dogs downtown during First Friday, Old Settlers — then we started looking at figuring out how we were going to maintain and manage that, and understanding with the police department what they’re supposed to enforce,” Romano said. “There are people living downtown who want to walk their dogs at the same time as First Fridays. It got to a lot of splitting hairs — going down a rabbit hole — not allowing this, not allowing that.”
Romano went on to explain one suggestion — leaving the decision up to event organizers.
Some councilmen expressed concerns with residents being confused due to lack of consistency, while others agreed that the event organizers should be the one to make the call.
“That keeps the ownership with the event organizer,” Councilman Walt Crowder said.
“If every event says ‘yay’ or ‘nay,’ how will they convey that to people?” Councilwoman Jenny Reffitt said. “If they can’t have dogs today but they can tomorrow, it’s going to be hard.”
The council discussed how animals are becoming more prominent in people’s lives, such as with the calls for dog parks in Columbia City, and those with animal companions.
“For some people, that’s their family and they want to bring them to their events,” Romano said.
Mayor Daniel brought up the possibility that some individuals may bring other animals downtown.
“If you go the laissez-faire route, can I bring an iguana downtown? Do we care? We don’t care until someone gets bit and they demand we do something about it,” he said.
Then the question is — who is responsible — the city or the pet owner?
City attorney Marcia McNagny explained that when the city interjects itself, such as in not allowing animals for some events, but making exceptions for others, it could set itself up for liability.
“If you’re the Humane Shelter and you want to have a pet parade, you have to come to us for an exception. Are we going to be in the business of deciding who has animals at their events and who doesn’t?” she asked.
The city already has an animal ordinance in place, which applies to the city as a whole — keeping animals on a leash, under control, etc., and pet owners are responsible if their animal bites someone.
The council agreed to take some time to consider its options and a potential ordinance change at an upcoming meeting.
Also at the meeting, the council appointed Jenny Reffitt to the Solid Waste Board, a seat that was previously filled by former Councilwoman Nicole Penrod, who Reffitt replaced on the council.
