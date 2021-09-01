Ada Rumsey
CHURUBUSCO — Ada E. Rumsey, 100, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital.
Born on Oct. 10, 1920, in Lonoke, Arkansas, she was the daughter of William and Hulleta (Kistler) Gilbert.
At a young age her family moved back to Indiana, and settled in the Silver Lake area, before purchasing a farm in rural South Whitley.
She went on to graduate from South Whitley High School with the Class of 1940.
Ada worked at G.E. in Fort Wayne and met Sidney Rumsey.
The two would be married in 1947. After Ada gave birth to her daughter Beverly, she became a homemaker and would go on to babysit numerous children around the Blue Lake area, and worked various jobs throughout her life.
Ada is survived by her children, Beverly Gronau, Theron (Sandra) Rumsey and Caroline Dunn; sisters, Eloise Bolinger, Frances Cottrell, Doris Krider, Helen Bowman, Wanda Stover, Norman Jean Hogan, Gyneth Kethcart and Patricia (Hank) Foy; brother, Donald (Molly) Gilbert; grandchildren, James Widmann, Mark (Pamela) Dunn, Denise (Criss) Mattingly, Robert (Cynthia) Rumsey, Richard (Kerie) Rumsey and Reta (Leon) Reagan; and several great-grandchildren.
Aside from her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Phyllis Baker and Mildred Burnett; and brother, Galen Gilbert.
Funeral services were held on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, with Pastor Elizabeth Gilbert officiating.
She was laid to rest beside her husband at South Whitley Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given in memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Ada’s family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
