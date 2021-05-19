Thelma Duncan
CHURUBUSCO — Thelma S. Duncan, 77, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born in Jamestown, Tennessee, on Oct. 10, 1943, to Alvie and Dorthy (McCoy) Copley. Her parents preceded her in death. She spent her formative years in Jamestown, Tennessee.
Thelma was married to Eddie O. D. Duncan in Jamestown, Tennessee, on May 23, 1964. The couple moved to Churubusco, Indiana, in 1966. Eddie preceded her in death on Nov. 29, 1999.
She retired from Dana in Churubusco and later from Warner Electric. After her retirement, she worked for a period of time for Shroyer’s and Save U More.
Thelma loved her family and especially loved to attend her grandchildren’s events.
Thelma is survived by two daughters, Becky (Mike) Bingham and Deb (Kennie) Blessing; a son, Danny (Jenny) Duncan; six grandchildren, Lauren (Jimmy) Ostler, Alyvia Bingham, Blake Duncan, Haley (Chad Schultz) Duncan and Dalton and Keaton Blessing; and five great-grandchildren, Brynlynn, Caesyn, Jennifer, Anna and Raelyn.
Services will take place at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco Chapel, on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 10 a.m., with calling one hour prior to the service.
Burial will take place at Christian Chapel Cemetery, Albion, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to Churubusco Youth League or Cancer Services of N.E. Indiana.
Online notes may be sent to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
