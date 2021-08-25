SEAL BEACH, Calif. — Ronald Eugene Diller, age 73, passed away peacefully at his home in Seal Beach, California, on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Jody Stramaglio-Diller; his three children, son, William Albert-Michael Thompson, of DeBary, Florida; daughters, Lana Elayne Diller and Donna Lynne Diller, of Newport News, Virginia; brother, George Allen Diller and his wife, Bonnie Diller, of Churubusco, Indiana; sister, Jeanine Diller-Miller, of Coldwater, Michigan; his aunt, Phyllis L. Diller-Watson, of Carmel, Indiana; seven grandchildren, Jessica Lynne, Mark Allen, Ronald Matthew, Eric Michael, Cody Allen, Kelsie Morgan and Madison Marie; eight great-grandchildren, Caiden Taylor, I’yannah Nevaeh, Reese Elizabeth, Carson Riley, Rhett Owen, Rebel Jackson, Aiden Walker and Miles Christian; and also many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ron was born in 1947, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to parents, George Junior Diller and Dorothy Maxine Sylvester Diller.
Ronnie grew up as an “Air Force brat” along with his little sister and brother, living in many places while their father honorably served his country, first in the Army and then retired as a Master Sargeant in the USAF.
As a young man, Ron began a career with United Airlines at Patrick Henry Airport in Newport News Virginia, where he met his dearest life-long friend Jim Vititoe.
In 1968, Ron enlisted in the United States Army at the height of the Vietnam War, to be of service to his country, which he was very proud of. From 1969 to 1970, Ron was a Chief Warrant Officer 2 Helicopter pilot and Operations Officer for the 227th Aviation Battalion of the First Cavalry Division. The most decorated Aviation Battalion in the Vietnam War.
After returning, Ron served several years in the Army Reserves.
Seal Beach, California, became his home in the 1970s, where Ron worked in the travel industry, software industry, and medical legal industry, owning and operating companies within each field for more than 25 years, before becoming 100% disabled due to his exposure to Agent Orange while in Vietnam.
In 1999, Ron and Jody married on the Queen Mary in Long Beach, and enjoyed more than 22 years of a most beautiful and loving marriage.
Ronnies life was enriched and blessed by his family, friends and loved ones.
