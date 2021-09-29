CHURUBUSCO — Donna Marie Walker, 93, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Parkview Whitley Hospital.
Born on June 9, 1928, in Allen County, Indiana, she was the daughter of John and Mabel (Opileger) Ellis.
She grew up in Roanoke and attended Roanoke High School.
On Feb. 19, 1947, she married Donald Walker Sr., at the EUB Church in Roanoke.
Aside from being a homemaker, Donna had worked at various jobs.
She enjoyed baking, cooking, gardening, canning and working on genealogy.
Donna was strong willed, free-spirited, would let you know what she thought but had a heart of gold. She will be remembered for doing things her way.
Donna is survived by her children, Linda Harter, Donald (Candy) Walker and Patricia (Bill) Moore; six grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Don Walker; three brothers; and four sisters.
Private services will be held by the family and Donna will be laid to rest beside her husband at Glenwood IOOF in Roanoke.
With a love for animals, memorial donations may be made in Donna's memory to Allen County SPCA. Donations may be mailed to DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Donna's family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
