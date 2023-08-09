COLUMBIA CITY — Mary Jane Myers, 88, of rural Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully in the company of family at 6:30 a.m., on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, after being admitted on Aug. 2.
Born on July 19, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Paul H. and Mary E. (Bechtold) Rhoads. She completed elementary school at Collins and graduated from Churubusco High School in 1953.
On Oct. 1, 1955, she married Jack Dean Myers. They made their first home in rural South Whitley. They later moved to their lifetime home on Keiser Road, where they were surrounded by wonderful neighbors. After 60 years of marriage and raising four children, Jack died on Jan. 2, 2016.
Mary drove school bus for Columbia Township and later after the consolidation Washington Center being the first female bus driver for Columbia Township.
The couple canned a wide variety of produce always ending with vegetable soup from the large family gardens Jack maintained during the summer months.
Mary lived by the saying “idle hands are the devil’s playground.” Through the years she served in many offices in the Evening Bells Home Extension Club, helped with the dining room at the 4-H Fair, recruited people to share their collections in the display cases of the Peabody Public Library, and organized monthly lunch dates for the Myers’ cousins and the bus drivers. She created many beautiful quilts which are in family and friends’ homes throughout Indiana, and the United States. She also enjoyed cross stitch and keeping up with family and friends through phone calls and letters. In the spirit of giving during her lifetime, she donated more than 25 gallons of blood to the American Red Cross. Her love of animals extended to the family menagerie of dogs, cats, chickens, turtles, chinchillas, and rabbits. In addition, she rescued and rehabilitated orphaned birds and squirrels to release back into the wild.
After suffering a stroke in 2018, she moved to Miller’s Merry Manor/The Waters. The family is grateful for the loving care she received. She truly became part of the family of residents and staff.
Surviving are four children, Cindy (Richard) Zollinger, of Columbia City, Thomas Myers (Jeff Ramsey), of Indianapolis, Beth Conrad, Deland, of Florida, and Mark (Becky) Myers, of Fishers; grandchildren, Stefanie Rece, Nicklaus Conrad, Miles and Harrison Myers; sister-in-law, Judy Rhoads; and four nieces; and six nephews.
Besides her husband, Mary was preceded in death by sister, Margery Frick; and brother, Paul David Rhoads.
A graveside service was held on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at Nolt Cemetery, 2400 South Washington Road, Columbia City.
Arrangements with Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
It was Mary’s desire that memorials be made to the Humane Society of Whitley County, in lieu of flowers.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
