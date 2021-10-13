William Claxton
CHURUBUSCO — William “Bill” H. Claxton, 91, of Churubusco, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at his home.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Shirley Claxton; children, Martha (Bill) Coffing, Jim (Joy) Claxton, Mary James, Becky (Ric) Clapp, Debbie Gemple and Lori (Randy) Troyer; sisters, Betty Hill and Annie Shearer; brother, Ray (Sue) Claxton; 19 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by sons-in-law, Tom Alberding and David James; brothers, Don and Paul Claxton; and sister, Mary Lou Grawcock.
Services were held on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Churubusco Church of the Nazarene.
Burial was at Christian Chapel Cemetery, Merriam.
Memorials may be made to ACRES Land Trust, Riley Hospital for Children or Parkview Hospice.
Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
