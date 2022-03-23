CHURUBUSCO — Paul Edward "Mr. D" Daily, 94, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at his home.
He was born in Corydon, Indiana, on July 31, 1927, to Frank and Bessie (Love) Daily. His parents preceded him in death.
He spent his formative years in Corydon. After high school, he served in the United States Army from 1946-1948.
He graduated from Lindsey Wilson College and Campbellsville College. He received his Master's from St. Francis.
Paul was married to Dolores "Dodie" Bobay in St. Vincents, on Nov. 27, 1952.
He was a dedicated teacher for 20 years, retiring in 1989, from Churubusco High School.
He was a member of Valley City Presbyterian Church and Churubusco American Legion Post #157.
Paul is survived by his wife of 69 years, Dodie Daily; his daughter, Susie (Mel) Egolf; his son, Jim (Orrisa) Daily; his sister, Wilma Franks; five grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Effie Hibbs.
Services will take place at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco Chapel, on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 11 a.m., with calling one hour prior to the service.
The family will also receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, March 21, 2022, from 4-8 p.m.
Burial will take place at Eel River Cemetery, Churubusco.
Memorials may be made to Valley City Presbyterian Church.
Leave an online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.