COLUMBIA CITY — Angela M. Green, 48, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021, at IU Health University Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Feb. 27, 1973, to Walt and Sue (Chapman) Dittmer.
She graduated from Columbia City High School in 1991, attended Ball State University for one year and received her Associates Degree in Nursing from Ivy Technical College Fort Wayne.
She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church Lake Township.
Angie loved to cook for her family, loved watching her kids at 4-H events and loved being at the lake.
She worked as a LPN at Renaissance Nursing Home for more than 25 years.
Angela is survived by her parents, Walt and Sue Dittmer; two daughters, Allison Green and Katelyn Green; one son, Jesse (Brittany) Green; one granddaughter, Paisley; and two sisters, Renee (Mitch) Bair and Shelley (Jason) Gaff.
She was preceded in death by a grandson,, Jensen Allen Green in 2019.
Calling will take place at St. John's Lutheran Church, Lake Township 7914 W. Cook Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46818, on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, from 2-8 p.m., with calling also one hour prior to the service on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
Services will begin at 10 a.m., at the church on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
Burial will take place at St. Peters Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church Lake Township and IU Medical Hospital Transplant Unit.
