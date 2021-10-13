Glenda Womack
CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Glenda Jean Womack, of Cedarville, Ohio, went home to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the Troy Rehabilitation Center in Troy, Ohio, after a brief illness. She was 83 years old.
Glenda was born on Oct. 18, 1937, in Snyder, Texas, the daughter of Paul Ford and Leland Odessa (McGinnis) Duffee.
At the age of 12, the family relocated to Churubusco, Indiana, where Glenda would graduate from Churubusco High School in 1956. She attended the St. Louis Art Institute in St. Louis, Missouri, and received degrees in Beginner (1956), Intermediate (1957) and Advanced Piano Pedagogy (1961).
Glenda married Jay Dee Womack on Aug. 16, 1958, at Eel River Baptist Church in Churubusco. Glenda and her family were members at Eel River and Merriam Christian Chapel in Albion, Indiana, before helping to establish Good News Baptist Church in Churubusco.
She would teach private piano lessons and serve as Jay’s bookkeeper at their Mobil Station for 26 years before moving to Cedarville. Glenda worked at Cedarville University until retiring in 2008.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband in 2015, Glenda is survived by a son, Mark (Amy) Womack, of Cedarville; and two daughters, Carla (Todd) LeMaster, of Jamestown, Ohio, and Marcia Womack, of Churubusco, Indiana. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Amber (Broc) Begley, Katelyn Syx, Aubrey (Alex) Carlson, Samuel (Lauren) LeMaster, Alison (Ryan) Beach and Mason and Mallory Sphar; and the “greats” Braden, Harper and Savannah Begley, Carter Syx, Kennedy and Calvin Carlson and Jay and Devin LeMaster. Glenda is also survived by her two sisters, Donna Duffee, of Lees Summit, Missouri, and Vickie (Tim) Johnson, of Jamestown.
Glenda will be remembered as an avid gardener, jigsaw puzzle enthusiast and for her love of playing the piano.
Visitation will be held from 10-11:30 a.m., on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Grace Baptist Church in Cedarville, with a memorial service immediately to follow.
Burial will be at North Cemetery in Cedarville.
The family would like to publicly thank Liz from Hospice of Miami County and Charles and Edward of the Troy Rehabilitation Center, for the excellent care their mother, grandmother and sister received.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church, 109 N. Main St., Cedarville, OH 45314 or to Hospice of Miami County, 550 Summit Ave., #101, Troy, OH 45373, in her memory.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.
