Janne Buesching
FORT WAYNE — Janne Kay Buesching, 79, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Bright Star Assisted Living of Fort Wayne.
She was born in Fort Wayne, on Oct. 2, 1941, to Robert and Hazel (Green) Johnson. They preceded her in death.
She spent his formative years in Smith Township, graduating from Churubusco High School in 1959.
Janne was married to Kenton Buesching in Churubusco, Indiana, on Oct. 19, 1962. Kenton preceded her in death on July 17, 2016.
As a young woman she worked and J. I. Case in Churubusco and International Harvester in Fort Wayne. She joined her husband in 1969, as a secretary for Buesching Peat Moss & Mulch, after they took over ownership of the family business.
She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church-Lake Township. She served as the organist for more than 35 years, starting in 1977.
She was a member of the Industrious Dozen Home Ec Club and the Fort Wayne Chapter of American Guild of Organists.
Janne is survived by her sons, Robert F. Buesching and Daniel K. (Ginger) Buesching; two brothers, Ronald (Sherry) Johnson and David (Jann) Johnson; a sister-in-law, Terry Johnson; and her three grandchildren, Callie, Megan and Cole Buesching.
In addition to her parents and spouse, she was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Johnson.
A private service will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. The funeral can be viewed on the Funeral Home Facebook page at 10 a.m.
Burial will take place at Eel River Cemetery in Churubusco.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to St. John’s Lutheran Church-Lake Township or Heartland Hospice.
Send an online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
