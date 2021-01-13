Robert Grawcock
COLUMBIA CITY — Robert L. Grawcock, 89, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Auburn Village in Auburn, Indiana.
He was born in Whitley County, Indiana, on Sept. 7, 1922, to Leslie and Mary (Spacy) Grawcock. They preceded him in death.
He entered U.S. Army during WWII, and served in the Military Police, stationed in Hawaii and Seattle. He was a member of Churubusco American Legion for more than 50 years.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Robert enjoyed nature and animal life, People were well acquainted with him fishing on Crooked Lake year-round.
Robert married Mary Lou Claxton in May 1946, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and they were married for 67 years. She preceded him in death on June 11, 2013.
He was a self-employed electrician and worked with various companies in the area, and was involved with the original installation of the display at Wolf and Dessauer in Fort Wayne. He also worked the family farm for more than 40 years.
Robert is survived by one son, Robert L. (Linda) Grawcock Jr.; two grandchildren, Brandie (William) Bohney and Garrett (Laura) Harter; brother, Don Grawcock; and a sister, Doris Stahley.
He was preceded in death by a son, James Leslie Grawcock; grandson, Charles Robert Grawcock; two sisters, Willodean Hines and Betty Haiflich; and a brother, Max Grawcock.
A private graveside service will be held.
Memorials may be made to Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center in Wolf Lake, Indiana.
Sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
