Sharon Fulk
ALBION — Sharon R. Fulk, 77, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at home.
She was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on April 6, 1943, to Kenneth and Melamine (Boyle) Amstutz Sr. They preceded her in death.
She graduated from Avilla High School in Avilla, Indiana.
Sharon was married to Kenneth Fulk. He preceded her in death on June, 22, 1995.
She was a homemaker.
Sharon is survived by her sons, Kenneth E. Fulk Jr., and Chad Fulk; brothers, Kenneth (Karen) Amstutz, Richard Amstutz and Michael (Linda) Amstutz; sister, Mona (Barry) Ruble; and grandchildren, Joseph, Brittany, Jessica, Adam and Nicholas; eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Kreiger; sisters, Carolyn Keith and Shirley Cory; and grandchild, Randall Fulk.
The family will be having private services.
Sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
Arrangements by Sheets and Childs Funeral Home in Churubusco.
Thomas Garrity
FORT WAYNE — Thomas Michael Garrity, 65, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 in Fort Wayne. He was born in DeWitt, Iowa, to the late Raymond and Catherine Garrity, on Sept. 9, 1955.
Tom was a devoted man of Christ who lived his life to serve others, he was always the first to volunteer to help anyone in need. From a young age, he developed a love of animals and gardening, growing up on his family farm. He was known for his skillful green thumb, often called “Tommy Tomato,” and loved to share his heirloom tomatoes with neighbors, friends, and family.
Tom was a jack of all trades and had many jobs over the years. His talents varied from Mark Twain impersonations, preparing his famous “Hungry Man Breakfast” in his role as family head chef, and sketching beautiful scenes and portraits using charcoal. He was full of surprises, including his most recent endeavor to learn to play the guitar.
He is survived by his wife, Gina Garrity; children, Jordan (Kassie) Garrity, Kirstenn (Dave) Kimmel, Marla Martinez, and Steph Martinez; 2 grandchildren, David and Maxwell Kimmel; siblings, Loretta (Jeff) Pennock, Angie (Jim) Broich, Leo (Ann) Garrity, Raymond (Kathy Strodtman) Garrity; siblings-in-law, Karen (Curt) Hanlen, Sharon (Ron) Rehling, Deb (Rorie Alter) Hile, Delle (Calvin) Miller, and Bruce (Winnie) Hile; and many nieces and nephews.
Tom was preceded in death by: his parents, Raymond and Catherine Garrity; sister-in-law Carla Garrity; and niece Nicole Garrity.
Service were held Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at St. Joe Community Church, 2900 N. Anthony Blvd.
Memorials may be made to the Community Harvest Food Bank in Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
