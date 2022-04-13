CHURUBUSCO — Carolyn Jean Wilkins, 76, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away peacefully, on March 17, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Carolyn was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and graduated from Central Catholic High School and Ivy Tech Community College.
She worked and retired from Lincoln National Life Insurance Company.
Carolyn is predeceased by her husband, Frank Wilkins; her son, James Wilkins; and her parents, Wayne and Irene Roy.
She is loved and missed by her surviving children, Cyndi (Rusty) Mouton, of Orlando, Florida, and Michael (Amanda) Wilkins, of Pendelton, Indiana; her sisters, Patricia Coppess, of Portage, Indiana, and Barbara Ott, of Union, Michigan; her grandchildren, Camron, A.J., Brooklyn, Frankie, Kennedy and Benji; her great-granddaughter, Blake; and many extended family and friends.
More than anything, Carolyn treasured spending time with her grandchildren and was also a loving Dog Mom to three cherished companions over the years.
At Carolyn's request, there will be no visitation or service.
Memorials may be made in her name, to Canine Haven Pet Rescue, Waterloo, Indiana, or Parkview Hospice.
