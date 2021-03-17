NOBLESVILLE — Tom S. Baker, 57, of Noblesville, Indiana, passed away peacefully into God's loving arms in heaven on Monday, March 8, 2021.
He was born on Sept. 24, 1963, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Tom attended Smith Green School Corporation and graduated from Carroll High School in Fort Wayne.
He owned True Blue Pool Service in Roswell, Georgia, for 12 years.
Tom enjoyed playing golf, basketball, and bowling. He loved the outdoors and spending time with his daughters and granddaughters.
Tom is survived by his mother, Patricia R. (Hal) Beck; father, William D. Baker; wife, Donna Baker; daughters, Sarah Baker and Lauren Baker; sister, Tamara (Michael) O'Gorman; brother, Terry (Cheryl) Baker; stepsisters, Lisa (Mark) Innis and Michelle (Richard) Hornsby; granddaughters, Skylar Baker, Ashlynn Baker and Emery Baker; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 3 p.m., with visitation from 1 p.m., to the time of service, on Friday March 12, 2021, at Randall & Roberts Fishers Mortuary, 12010 Allisonville Road in Fishers, Indiana, with Dwayne Hartup officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Riverview Health Foundation, 395 Westfield Road, Noblesville, IN 46060.
Condolences may be sent to www.randallroberts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.