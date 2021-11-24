FORT WAYNE — Judy M. Miracle, 78, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, formerly of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
Born in Wisconsin, Judy was the youngest child of Ross and Velma Koile.
She married Richard Miracle on July 25, 1964, in Churubusco.
Judy worked for GE for nearly 40 years, before retiring.
She was a proud member of the Star Quilting Club and also a member of DAR, where she took great joy in sewing hats for newborn babies.
Judy is survived by her husband of 57 years, Richard; son, Richard “Rick” Miracle (James Alt); daughter, Christy (Rick) Kanis; grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Cody) Drennan and Tabitha Kanis; and great-grandchildren, Adler and Alice Drennan.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Carlton, Robert, Ruth Stewart, Opal Hiatt, Dora Crass, Ellen Krava and infant sister, Ila Jean.
Memorial visitation will take place on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne, from noon to 2 p.m.
Preferred memorials in Judy’s honor may be directed to “Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana”.
