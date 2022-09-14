CHURUBUSCO — Bruce Allen Ohlwine Sr., 78, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at his home.
Born in Churubusco, Indiana, on Oct. 9, 1943, Bruce was a son of the late Idris Clare and Lois Merriam (Fey) Ohlwine.
Bruce worked for International Harvester, which later became Navistar, where he retired.
He was a member of First Eel River Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon.
Bruce enjoyed fishing and woodworking.
Bruce is survived by his wife of 50 of years, Susan Ohlwine; children, Bruce A. Ohlwine Jr., of California, Monica J. Ward, of Huntertown, Indiana, and Charles I. Ohlwine, of Arizona; grandchildren, Mark Ohlwine, of California, and Mikayla Ward, of Fort Wayne; siblings, Carol Pontius, Herb Ohlwine, Jane Poinsett and Darlene Houser.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepson, William E. Logue; and siblings, Ester Sherman, Homer Ohlwine and Larry Ohlwine.
Memorial services will be held on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at 1 p.m., at First Eel River Baptist Church, 11022 Carroll Road, Churubusco, IN 46723, with burial to follow at Eel River Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Arrangements entrusted by FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
