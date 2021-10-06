Patricia Hilton

FORT WAYNE — Patricia "Pat" Ann Hilton, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2021.
Born on May 30, 1938, in Hartford City, Indiana, she was the oldest child of Margaret B. (Hornbaker) and Charles N. Moore.
She spent her early childhood in Fort Wayne, attending Washington Elementary and Central High Schools.
She enjoyed decorating for holidays and hosting many family gatherings, lake parties and pool parties. She loved popcorn, ice cream, yellow roses and the Sunday paper. She was a proud and loving mother and grandmother.
She married Robert Hilton on Nov. 30, 1973, and resided at Blue Lake until moving to Mesa, Arizona, in the spring of 1985.
While living at Blue Lake, she worked at Parkview Hospital and Fort Wayne Children's Home. In Mesa, she managed the floral department at Picadilly and the records department of Casa Blanca Medical Clinic. She retired from E.D.S. Customer Service in November of 2003.
While living in Arizona, she and Rob thoroughly enjoyed hosting visiting family and planning excursions.
Following Rob's death on July 31, 2006, she moved back to Fort Wayne.
Patricia is survived by a host of loving family members including children, Robert A. Van Buskirk, Daniel L. (Colleen) Van Buskirk, Teresa A. (Gary) Chandler, Susan L. Ikerd and Julie K. (Dave) Jump; grandchildren, Scott, Amy, Rachel, Bradley, Carson and Daniel; great-grandchildren, Scott, Abby, James, Aydin, Rhys and Emerson; great-great-grandson, Landon; stepdaughter, Linda Sue (Larry) Morris; their children, Craig, Tonia and Karla; along with several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband; parents; siblings, Clayton and Steve; stepson, Robert; and son-in-law, Jeff.
A Celebration of Life service is being hosted by her family in Fort Wayne, with a graveside service in Phoenix, Arizona.
Arrangement entrusted to Midwest Funeral Home in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
