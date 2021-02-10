Ethan Hazelwood
CHURUBUSCO — Ethan Joseph Hazelwood, 17, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away, on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 3, 2003, in Greenfield, Indiana, to Paul Lee Hazelwood and Amanda Elaine (Smith) Hazelwood.
Ethan attended Shelbyville Central School system until this current school year. He was presently a junior at Churubusco Junior/Senior High School.
Ethan enjoyed welding, fishing and splitting wood. Farming and agriculture were his calling. He was very involved in anything agricultural at school.
He is survived by his father, Paul (fiancé, Liz Mitchell), of Morgantown; his mother, Amanda; his sister, Emma Hazelwood, both of Churubusco, his brother, Lance Hazelwood, of Shelbyville; his dog, Knox; his maternal grandfather, Dale Smith; his maternal grandmother, Dana McKeen; and his paternal grandmother, Crystal Hazelwood.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Allen Hazelwood.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m, on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Murphy-Parks Funeral Service, 703 S. Harrison St., Shelbyville, IN 46176.
Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be given to The Shelbyville Boys and Girls Club, 710 S. Miller St., Shelbyville, IN 46176.
Funeral directors, Greg Parks, Sheila Parks and Stuart Parks, are honored to serve Ethan’s family.
Online condolences may be shared at www.murphyparks.com.
