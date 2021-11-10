CHURUBUSCO — Robert Walter "Bobby" Kuzniar, 73, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at his home.
He was born in Phoenix, Arizona, on Nov. 19, 1947, to Julius and Dorlores (Warpinski) Kuzniar. They preceded him in death.
He spent his formative years in Oak Lawn, Illinois, and graduated from St. Laurence High School in 1965.
After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, from 1966-1969 and was in Vietnam in December 1967 to January 1969.
He was a self-employed truck driver for more than 30 years.
He was a member of the Churubusco American Legion and V.F.W where he was the former quarter master.
He is survived by his daughter, Emily (Matthew) Poylio; his two sons, Aaron Kuzniar and Alec (fiance Emilee Gaerte) Kuzniar; two brothers, Dan (Cheryl) and Dale Kuzniar; his sister, Barbara Neiheisel; and three grandchildren, Lucas, Julia and Elijah.
Funeral services were held on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco Chapel.
Burial took place at Thorn Cemetery, with military rites.
Memorials may be made to Churubusco V.F.W.
Send an online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
