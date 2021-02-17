Franklin E. Potter, 78, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at his home in Fort Wayne.
Arrangements are with Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco Chapel.
A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 19F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy skies with a few snow showers later at night. Low 12F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Updated: February 17, 2021 @ 2:45 am
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.